Familiar Problems Resurface In Kings' 3-1 Loss To Dallas

The Los Angeles Kings (19-16-10) went scoreless for the first 40 minutes of the match, but showed a strong response after the early setback, only to fail to clutch up and win the game Monday night. Despite playing great defense with their no offense being cold early on, the Kings still came up short when it mattered most, falling 3-1 at Crypto.com Arena to the Dallas Stars.
Dallas closed the game out in the clutch when the game was tied 1-1 in the third period, while Los Angeles struggled to convert its chances against Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, who finished with 24 saves on the night, consistently denying the Kings shots on ice.
The games opening goal came off a early Kings turnover. Just three minutes into the first period, Wyatt Johnson beat Darcy Kuemper on a rush chance alone after turnover, giving Dallas the early lead.
From there, the Kings leaned into physical play with their offense being stagnant. The fourth line of Andre Lee, Samuel Helenius, and Taylor Ward brough that Ontario energy to the Kings tonight. It was a great defensive affair from that line, keeping the Kings very much alive for the first two periods of the game, despite their offense not finding any room to score.
Los Angeles had a solid second period, bringing a lot of offensive-zone pressure, but was still unable to score a goal. The Kings couldn't find the net with Oettinger under the crease, swatting rebounds and forcing Los Angeles to reset on multiple promising sequences.
The breakthrough finally came in the third period on the power play. Brandt Clarke kept the puck on the blue line and moved it quickly to Corey Perry, who fed Quinton Byfield for a one-timer that tied the game 1-1.
The assist from Perry marked his 500th career NHL assist, making him the first player in league history reach that milestone at age 40 or older. It was a deserved award for a power play unit that's been struggling this season to see that kind of achievement happen during the night for Perry.
Momentum swung to Dallas with under four minutes remaining when Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal that went past Kuemper, giving the Stars a huge momentum swing. The Kings pushed late, generating several looks in the final minutes, but couldn't beat Oettinger again.
Matt Duchene sealed the game in regulation with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, sending the Kings to their latest loss in a game that followed a similar script. The Kings finished the night with more shots and one power play goal, despite the Stars going blank on the power play. Los Angeles' inability to close out games came back to haunt them, despite winning in the statsheet.
Give credit to Oettinger who proved to be the difference, repeteadly turning aside Los Angeles chances during its strongest pushes, while the Stars capitalized on their oppourtnites at the other end.
While the Kings' fight showed improvement from their young guys, especially being shorthanded, still without Anze Kopitar or Joel Armia, the results once again showed that the Kings are unable to win games that come down to the clutch.
Next up, the Kings will host their final two game home stand on Wednesday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.