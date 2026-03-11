Fit For The Throne? How The Newest Kings Have Performed So Far

We are just under a week removed from the NHL's trade deadline and players who were dealt have settled into their new teams as the league gears up for what should be a hectic playoff push.
The Los Angeles Kings were among the busier teams during trade season, making four trades in a span of a month. Two of those four trades were made in order to help the team win now as they continue to push for the postseason.
On February 4th the Kings acquired a big fish in Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers to bolster their offence, and with minutes remains before the deadline they traded for Scott Laughton from the Toronto Maple Leafs to strengthen their depth.
It feels like he was acquired ages ago but Artemi Panarin has only played eight games as a member of the Kings. In those eight games, the 'Breadman' is producing at his typical point per game pace with two goals and six assists for eight points. Of those eight points, only one of them has come on the power play, which is a good sign that he has improved L.A's even strength scoring.
In his short tenure with the Kings, Panarin is currently averaging 20:44 of time on ice, just a tiny step down from his 20:55 with the Rangers. The 34-year-old is now up to 21 goals and 44 assists for 65 points in 60 games split between New York and Los Angeles.
Panarin's best game as a King so far came on March 5th in the Kings 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders where he scored his first goal in the silver and black along with an assist.
Right before the horn sounded at the deadline the Kings made a deal with the Maple Leafs to acquire pending UFA Scott Laughton in exchange for a Conditional 2026 3rd round pick (becomes a 2nd if the Kings make the playoffs).
Although he's only played in three games with L.A. It's safe to say that Laughton has fit in quite nicely so far.
Laughton has played his role tremendously well on the third line and has been reward for his efforts. In three games, the 31-year-old has scored two goals and an assist for three points. Which is 1/4 of the amount of points he recorded with the Leafs in 43 games before the trade. He is now up to 10 goals and five assists for 15 points in 46 games this season.
If Laughton can continue to be effective and the Kings sneak into the playoffs, this will certainly be one of the most underrated moves at this years deadline.
