Foegele Exits Game Early With Potential Shoulder Injury

Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele suffered an apparent shoulder injury during the first period of the Kings matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

During one of his first shifts of the game, Foegele was on the receiving end of an awkward hit courtesy of Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno. Although there was no malicious intent behind the collision, it resulted in play being blown dead as Foegele was on the ice in discomfort before getting to his feet on his own.

Although he was able to get up on his own, the 29-year-old was in visible pain as he was seen favouring his right shoulder on the way to the Kings bench. Foegele then exited to the LA dressing room.

It was later announced that the Kings winger would not return for the remainder of Sunday nights game in Chicago.

Brutal Blow

Here's hoping the injury isn't anything serious as it would add to what has been a rough start for Foegele's second season as a King. In nine games, the veteran winger has just one goal for one total point.

The Kings third liner has not been as aggressive shooting wise this season which has been a factor for the lack of production during his slow start. Last season, Fogele registered 199 total shots on goal in 82 games, which amounts to an average 2.4 shots/game. While through nine games this season, he has only amounted a total of 13 shots on goal for an average of just 1.4 shots/game. Very uncharacteristic when comparing the totals to his last few seasons.

A shoulder injury would be devastating for both Foegele who has struggled offensively, and for the Kings as they continue to navigate through injuries early in the season.

Expect an update regarding Foegele's status within the next 24 hours.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.