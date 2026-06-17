Former Kings Coach Jim Hiller Lands One of Hockey's Biggest Jobs

Months after his dismissal in Los Angeles, Jim Hiller returns to Toronto to lead a high-stakes rebuild under new management, facing the NHL's most intense pressure.
Jim Hiller is headed from Hollywood to hockey's brightest spotlight.
Just three months after the Los Angeles Kings moved on from their former bench boss, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Hiller has been hired as the franchise's 41st head coach, handing him one of the NHL's most scrutinized jobs.
The 57-year-old replaces Craig Berube as part of a sweeping organizational reset led by new general manager John Chayka, who has wasted little time putting his stamp on the Original Six franchise.
"(Hiller) has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench," Chayka said in a news release. "We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals."
For Hiller, the move represents another quick turnaround in a coaching career that has taken several unexpected turns.
After serving as an assistant with the Kings for two seasons, Hiller was elevated to head coach and compiled a 93-58-24 record over parts of three seasons. Despite posting one of the better regular-season records in franchise history during his tenure, Los Angeles dismissed him on March 1 following an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Now, instead of trying to get the Kings over the playoff hump, Hiller inherits a Toronto team desperate to rediscover its identity after a stunning collapse.
"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs," Hiller said in the release. "This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I'm looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential."
The hiring also marks a return to familiar territory. Hiller previously spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Maple Leafs from 2015-19, giving him firsthand knowledge of the market and many of the expectations that come with coaching in Toronto.
Long before reaching the NHL, Hiller built his reputation in the junior ranks. The Port Alberni, British Columbia, native spent 11 seasons behind the bench, including time with the WHL's Tri-City Americans and multiple clubs in the British Columbia Hockey League, before making the jump to the professional level.
Toronto's decision comes after a dramatic offseason shakeup.
The Maple Leafs fired Berube on May 13 following just two seasons behind the bench. The move came after Toronto went from winning the Atlantic Division in 2024-25 and reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to finishing last in the division and 28th overall this past season.
10 days earlier, Chayka had been hired to replace Brad Treliving as general manager, calling the coaching change "an opportunity to start fresh" while promising an extensive search for the team's next leader.
The makeover has already extended beyond the coaching staff.
On Tuesday, Toronto traded goaltender Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Emil Andrae, goaltender Samuel Ersson and a third-round pick in next week's NHL Draft.
The Maple Leafs also own the No. 1 overall selection, the franchise's first since drafting Auston Matthews in 2016, giving Hiller and Chayka an opportunity to reshape the organization's future from behind the bench and on the ice.