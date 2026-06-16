Former Kings Fan Favorite Suddenly Linked to Los Angeles Reunion

A shifting Rangers roster and a search for defensive stability could spark a blockbuster homecoming for the shutdown defenseman who previously anchored the Kings' blue line.
One of the biggest surprises of the NHL offseason may not involve a free agent at all. It could involve a familiar face making an unexpected return to Los Angeles.
The Kings are expected to explore multiple ways to upgrade their blue line this summer, and one name that has quietly surfaced is someone who already proved he fits perfectly in black and silver: Vladislav Gavrikov.
During a recent appearance on Hot Stove on NHL Network Radio, Kings insider John Hoven tossed out a comment that immediately grabbed attention.
"I'm going to throw a name at you. Don't be surprised if you see Gavrikov back in Los Angeles this summer."
It's the kind of rumor that sounds far-fetched on the surface.
After all, Gavrikov just signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the New York Rangers last summer after they traded K'Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes. He wasn't brought in to be a short-term solution. He was supposed to become a foundational piece of New York's defense.
But the NHL offseason has a way of creating opportunities where none seemed to exist a few months earlier.
Gavrikov is coming off arguably the best season of his career, recording a career-high 35 points while forming one of the league's most reliable defensive pairings alongside Adam Fox. His combination of size, mobility and shutdown ability would instantly make him one of the most coveted defensemen available if the Rangers were willing to listen.
And while there's no indication New York is actively shopping him, there are reasons why a reunion with Los Angeles isn't impossible.
For starters, much of the appeal of signing with the Rangers changed almost immediately. Artemi Panarin, one of Gavrikov's closest friends and a major reason he chose New York in free agency, was dealt to the Kings only months after his arrival.
The direction of the franchise has shifted as well.
Whether president and general manager Chris Drury wants to label it a retool or something more significant, the Rangers are entering a transitional period. That's a much different situation than the one Gavrikov believed he was joining when he signed long term.
If the veteran defenseman decides he would rather compete with a team built to contend now, Los Angeles would be a natural landing spot.
He already knows the organization, the coaching staff and the market. More importantly, he thrived there.
The Kings acquired Gavrikov from the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2023 trade deadline alongside goaltender Joonas Korpisalo in exchange for Jonathan Quick, a first-round pick and a third-round pick. During his time in Los Angeles, he quickly established himself as one of the club's most dependable defensive players and became an ideal complement to Drew Doughty.
A return wouldn't come cheaply.
Coming off the most productive offensive season of his career and locked into a long-term contract, Gavrikov would command a significant trade package if New York entertained offers.
Still, if Hoven's comments prove to be more than offseason speculation, the Kings could have an opportunity to reunite with a player who never looked out of place in Los Angeles.
And in a summer already expected to be full of surprises, seeing Vladislav Gavrikov back in a Kings sweater might end up being one of the biggest.