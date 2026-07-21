Former Kings Goalie Announces Retirement, Begins Surprising New Career

The former Los Angeles Kings goaltender announced his retirement Monday, bringing an end to his NHL career while revealing an unexpected new chapter away from the game.
Jack Campbell’s NHL journey has come to an end, but the next chapter of his life is already underway.
The former Los Angeles Kings goaltender announced Monday that he is retiring from professional hockey after nine NHL seasons and will begin a new career as an identity and performance coach with Novus Global. In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Campbell said he realized the work that fulfilled him most was no longer stopping pucks, but helping others unlock their potential.
“Walking away from hockey wasn’t easy. It gave me more than I could have ever imagined. But over the last few years, I realized the work that brought me the most fulfillment wasn’t stopping pucks—it was helping people become who they’re capable of becoming.”
For many around the league, Campbell will be remembered for his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. But it was in Los Angeles where his NHL career truly found its footing.
A former first-round pick who went 11th overall to the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft, Campbell spent years trying to establish himself at hockey’s highest level. His NHL debut came with Dallas during the 2013-14 season, but opportunities were scarce, and the highly regarded prospect struggled to gain traction.
Everything changed after the Stars traded him to the Kings in 2016.
Los Angeles gave Campbell the opportunity to reset his career, develop his game and, perhaps most importantly, rebuild his confidence. Working behind franchise legend Jonathan Quick, Campbell embraced the backup role while steadily proving he could be counted on whenever his number was called.
His breakout arrived during the 2018-19 season after Quick missed significant time because of injury. Campbell stepped into an expanded role and responded with the best hockey of his career to that point, posting a .928 save percentage, a 2.30 goals-against average and two shutouts across 31 appearances.
More than the numbers, Campbell gave the Kings stability during a transitional period for the franchise. Night after night, he delivered dependable performances that earned the trust of teammates and coaches while showing the rest of the NHL he was far more than a former top prospect searching for another chance.
He followed that performance with another strong campaign in Los Angeles, recording a save percentage above .900 and a goals-against average below 2.75 before the Kings dealt him to the Maple Leafs during the 2019-20 season.
The move to Toronto brought Campbell into one of hockey’s biggest markets, and he continued to build on the success he had found in Southern California. His play earned him a selection to the 2022 NHL All-Star Game and helped position him as one of the top goaltenders available in free agency that summer.
The Edmonton Oilers rewarded him with a five-year contract in 2022, hoping he would solidify their crease. Instead, Campbell struggled to rediscover the consistency that defined his years with the Kings and much of his tenure in Toronto. Edmonton ultimately bought out the remaining years of his contract during the 2024 offseason.
His final season came within the Detroit Red Wings organization. Campbell appeared in 14 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins but did not return to the NHL before deciding to step away from the game.
Although his career took him through Dallas, Toronto, Edmonton and Detroit, Los Angeles stands as the place where everything changed. The Kings provided Campbell with the opportunity that transformed him from an uncertain former first-round pick into a trusted NHL goaltender and eventual All-Star.
Now, Campbell is carrying those experiences into a different profession. Rather than mentoring teammates from the crease, he’ll be helping athletes, executives and other high performers as an identity and performance coach with Novus Global—a role he says aligns with the purpose he discovered during the final years of his playing career.