Former Kings Representing Team Canada At 2026 World Championship

Two ex-Los Angeles players will represent Team Canada in Switzerland as both continue the next chapters of their NHL careers.
Former members of the Los Angeles Kings organization will take the international stage, as center Gabriel Vilardi and goaltender Cam Talbot were both named to Canada's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship.
Vilardi, once part of the Kings' young core and seen as a rising star, has continued to establish himself after a rough couple of years spent struggling to stay healthy. The 26-year-old has had an impactful last two seasons since being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 offseason.
The Canadian center was never really healthy during his stint in LA from 2019-23, playing 10 games in his first season, 54 in his second, 25 in his third, and 63 in his final year with the Kings. The inability to stay healthy is one of the primary reasons why the Kings decided to move on from Vilardi.
In the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Vilardi has already played the most games in a season of his career, logging a full 82 this season and posting career highs with 30 goals, 39 assists, and 69 points. Last season, he played 71 games and finished with another solid season with 27 goals, 34 assists, and 61 points.
The rise of his play has helped secure a major six-year, $45 million contract extension for the Jets on July 18, 2025.
As for goaltender Cam Talbot, he played only one season with the Kings back in the 2023-24 season as the starter under crease. The goaltender posted a 27-20-6 record in 54 games played with a .913 save percentage and has always been one of the league’s respected veteran goaltenders.
Talbot signed a one-year deal with the Kings in the 2023 offseason, then moved on from LA the following year and signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.
Both players are moving in two different directions. Cam Talbot, 38 years old, might retire this season or play one more season, while Gabriel Vilardi is entering the prime years of his career and is finally staying healthy to showcase his value as one of the best forwards in the league.
It's still very exciting to see two former Kings doing well since departing the team, and now have a chance to compete in the IIHF World Championship for a shot at a gold medal for their respective teams.
The tournament will officially begin one week from today, May 15, and will last about two weeks until May 31st, with 16 teams competing for the gold medal. Team Canada will compete in Group B against Sweden, Czechia, Italy, Slovakia, and others.
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