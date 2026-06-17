Former Kings Winger Dies at 47 After Brief Illness

The former Kings forward is being remembered for his relentless spirit, unwavering kindness, and the lasting impact he made on everyone who knew him.
Former Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Calder, a hard-nosed winger who built a decade-long NHL career through relentless effort and determination, has died at the age of 47.
Calder passed away Monday, June 15, following what the Los Angeles Jr. Kings described as a brief illness. His daughter, Madison, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post, remembering the man she called not only her father, but her greatest influence.
"Dad, there will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad. Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you."
She continued:
"The father, husband, son, man, friend, coach, hockey player, and everything in between that you were is truly indescribable. The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day—I carry all of it with me."
Madison ended her tribute with a message that reflected her father's lifelong love for hockey.
"I love you more than anything in the world to the moon and back infinitely. Save me a spot on the ice, Dad. I know you're skating around in heaven cheering all of us on from above. Fly high ♥️🕊️🏒 6/15/26."
No official cause of death has been released.
Calder appeared in parts of two seasons with the Kings during a 10-year NHL career that also included stops with the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, and Anaheim Ducks. Though his playing days eventually came to an end, his passion for the sport never faded.
From 2020 to 2022, he returned to Southern California as a coach with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings, helping develop the next generation of players and remaining an active presence in the hockey community.
The NHL Alumni Association remembered Calder as a player whose toughness was matched only by his generosity.
"Kyle embodied the values that make our alumni family so special: his loyalty, toughness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to those around him.
"He was tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor who never backed down, yet behind that grit was a teddy bear heart. Kyle cared deeply for his teammates, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know him. He was a protector, a loyal friend, and someone who always put others before himself.
"Kyle will be greatly missed and forever remembered by our NHL Alumni Hockey family. The friendships he built, the lives he touched, and the memories he created will remain with us always."
Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL Draft, Calder carved out a career that far exceeded expectations. Despite standing 5-foot-9, he became known for his fearless style of play and willingness to battle against anyone on the ice.
Over 590 NHL games, Calder recorded 87 goals and 194 points while earning the respect of teammates and opponents alike for his work ethic and competitive spirit.
Chicago Blackhawks owner Danny Wirtz also paid tribute to Calder's impact, both during and after his playing career.
"The Chicago Blackhawks mourn the loss of Kyle Calder and extend our deepest condolences to Kyle's family during this extremely difficult and tragic time. Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play."
Wirtz added:
"His commitment to the game remained strong long after his professional career ended, sharing his love for hockey with all generations of players through his work with Little Blackhawks, local youth teams and the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. While Kyle's time with us was far too short, I'm comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come."
For Kings fans, Calder's tenure in Los Angeles represented only a small chapter of his NHL journey, but his return years later to coach young players ensured his influence reached far beyond the scoresheet. He leaves behind a legacy built on perseverance, passion, and a lifelong commitment to the game he loved.