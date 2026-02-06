Four Goals In 5 Minutes Sinks The Kings To A 4-1 Loss To Vegas

The Los Angeles Kings (23-19-14) barely had time to breathe tonight at T-Mobile Arena before the Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-14) had already put the game out of reach.
Vegas already had four goals scored in the first period by the 5-minute mark of this game, riding their explosive start to a 4-1 victory over the Kings. Adin Hill made 32 saves, while Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, Jack Eichel, and Pavel Dorofoyev each notched a goal, which powered the Kings' offense.
Back-to-back losses for the Kings before entering the break are up there with their ugliest performances all season long after playing two crucial Western Conference opponents for a chance to move up in the Pacific Division.
The game turned quickly and painfully for Los Angeles.
Eichel opened the scoring at the 11:38 mark, followed by three other Golden Knights forwards scoring in a span of five minutes, extending their lead 4-0 just like that, with still more than 6 minutes remaining in the first period.
By the time, the Trevor Moore scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, the damage was already done and very difficult to dig out of.
Vegas was the more engaged team tonight and looked more focused on the ice, holding the Kings at bay in all three zones during a sloppy opening period that set the tone for the night.
More bad news for the Kings, Andre Kuzmenko exited the game in the first period after taking a shot to the side of the head after going to the front of the net, but was able to skate to the locker room with assistance.
Despite returning in the second period, Kuzmenko remained on the bench and didn't return for the rest of the night.
Despite the loss, the Kings had something to celebrate tonight after Anze Kopitar reached a major milestone, recording the 1,300th point of his NHL career with his assist to Moore's goal. Kopitar became the 39th skater in league history, and just the eighth born outside North America to hit the mark.
From that point on, both teams remained scoreless after that hot start from the Golden Knights in the first period, which seemed to demoralize the Kings early on. Despite outshooting Vegas 33-22, the Kings once again were awful on the power play, going 0/5, had turnover problems again, and, for the second straight game, the defense allowed four goals.
Tonight's loss puts the Kings 10 games under .500, and with 60 points in 56 games, Los Angeles has little room for nights like this moving forward, as chasing a wild-card spot is becoming increasingly unlikely with each loss.
Slow starts and clawing back just to lose in overtime or a shootout has become an ongoing trend for Los Angeles, and Thursday's first period may have been the most damaging example yet.
The Kings' next game will be on Wednesday, Feb. 25, against the Vegas Golden at 7:00 P.M. PT in Crypto.com Arena, which will start their six-game home stand after coming out of the Winter Olympics. We will most likely see Artemi Panarin make his Los Angeles Kings debut in this game, and the Kings will need to get as many reinforcements back as possible if they want a chance to at least make the playoffs at this point.
