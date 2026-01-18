Freeway Faceoff Delivers Another Overtime Thriller

The freeway faceoff delivered another movie Saturday night, as the Anaheim Ducks (24-21-3) defeated the Los Angeles Kings (19-16-13) in back-to-back games this time at Crypto.com Arena 2-1 in overtime, marking the third time in four meetings that this rivalry has gone beyond regulation.
Mikael Granlund scored the game-winner with less than a minute remaining in overtime, snapping the wrist shot past Anton Forsberg after Anaheim generated a good look in the extra frame.
The win gives the Ducks a 3-1 edge in the season series after sweeping back-to-back games at home last night and tonight in the Kings' arena, and it improves their strong overtime record as well.
The Ducks struck first blood in the opening period, with Mason McTavish finishing a rush chance to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead. Olen Zellweger and Ryan Strome picked up assists on the play after the Ducks got a good possession of controlling the puck early on.
Los Angeles struggled to generate offense in the first period, managing to get off just three shots on goal. The physical tone was set early between these two rivalries, highlighted by a first-period fight between Jeffrey Viel and Samuel Helenius, who traded multiple big hits.
The middle frame featured a party at the penalty box, particularly for Anaheim's defense, creating multiple man-advantage opportunities for Los Angeles. Despitethe extended 5-on-3 time, the Kings were unable to take the lead, which later came back to haunt them.
Both goaltenders were clutch as the game tightened in the third period. Anton Forsberg turned aside several great danger looks from Anaheim, including back-to-back saves on Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier, which could've ended the game there.
Husso kept the Kings at bay with timely stops on Kevin Fiala, Kempe, and Quinton Byfield. Forsberg finished the night with 31 saves with a .939 save percentage, playing outstanding in place of Darcy Kuemper on the crease.
Overtime opened the same way the third period ended, with multiple chances from the Kings to score, but they couldn't generate good looks to get the puck in the goal. The door was left wide open for Granlund to score the game-winner off a fast possession generated by Anaheim, where they found space, and Granlund buried the game-winner.
The Kings keep on losing the same way every night, their inability to close out tight games, particularly against division rivals. With playoff position tightening already in the second half of the season, Los Angeles sits out of the postseason picture and will be tough to climb up, considering how the team has performed as of late, losing six of their last seven games.
