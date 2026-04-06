Has Kings' Quinton Byfield Flipped The Script On A Poor Regular Season?

"That line has been really good. Q gets two tonight. I mean, when your top two lines score like that, typically you win that game going away, you just don't like the way you won. But, Lou Lamoriello told me you never critique a win. And you know, you play 10 games, the best teams in the league win six or seven times out of 10. And you critique those four or three losses, you start picking on the wins, before you know it you're critiquing everything. So we're just going to take the two and we're going to move on."