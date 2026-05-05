How Does The Kings 2025-26 Season Compare To The Last 3 Years?

With the 2025-2026 season being over for the Kings, it raises the question of whether this season was better or worse than the 3 before.
The 2025-2026 season ended for the Kings the same way as the last 3 years: they were eliminated in the first round. The Kings have changed throughout those 4 seasons, and heading into the offseason, they have lineup gaps to fill. Looking back at the last 4 seasons will show whether they need minor or major changes.
Results of Each Season
- 2025-26: Eliminated in 4 games by the Colorado Avalanche.
- 2024-25: Eliminated in 6 games by the Edmonton Oilers.
- 2023-24: Eliminated in 5 games by the Edmonton Oilers.
- 2022-23: Eliminated in 6 games by the Edmonton Oilers.
The common theme is the one-sided rivalry between the Kings and the Oilers, and while the Kings came close at times, the Oilers have gotten the better of them each time they have met recently in the playoffs. When comparing the endings of each King's season, they all end the same way, just in different formats.
Comparing Regular Season Success
The regular seasons throughout each season have been different for each Kings team, with different successes and defeats. In the 2025-2026 season, the Kings finished 4th in the Pacific Division and 20th in the overall NHL standings. This was the worst season for the Kings, as they finished in the lowest spot in the standings they have occupied in 4 years. Another negative from this previous season was the offensive production, which was among the worst in the NHL.
- 2025-26: 2.68 Goals for Per Game.
- 2024-25 3.04 Goals For Per Game.
- 2023-24 3.10 Goals For Per Game.
- 2022-23 3.34 Goals For Per Game.
The Kings' offensive game has slowly gotten worse throughout each season. The offence has been the key factor in the Kings' decline over the 4 seasons, as player progression, age, and different schemes have affected the offensive output. One of the major takeaways from the Kings this season was their ability to defend.
- 2025-26: 2.90 Goals Against Average.
- 2024-25: 2.48 Goals Against Average.
- 2023-24: 2.56 Goals Against Average.
- 2022-23: 3.10 Goals Against Average.
Overall, this season is the worst in terms of offensive production but average on defence. For the Kings, their final regular-season placement makes it clear how poorly they have performed this season.
- 2025-26: 20th in NHL.
- 2024-25: 6th in NHL.
- 2023-24: 12th in NHL.
- 2022-23: 10th in NHL.
The final standings for the Kings showcase that their best team was in the 2024-25 season and their worst was this season, while they went up and down throughout the 4 seasons. It is a concern that, heading into the offseason, they are coming off their worst season and are losing key pieces to their lineup.
Player Progression throughout Each Season
Starting with the players who continue to be successful for the Kings, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala stand out.
Adrian Kempe Stats in the last 4 Seasons:
- 2022-23: 82 Games, 41 Goals, 26 Assists, 67 Points.
- 2023-24: 77 Games, 28 Goals, 47 Assists, 75 Points.
- 2024-25: 81 Games, 35 Goals, 38 Assists, 73 Points.
- 2025-26: 81 Games, 36 Goals, 37 Assists, 73 Points.
Kevin Fiala Stats in the last 4 Seasons:
- 2022-23: 69 Games, 23 Goals, 49 Assists, 72 Points.
- 2023-24: 82 Games, 29 Goals, 44 Assists, 73 Points.
- 2024-25: 81 Games, 35 Goals, 25 Assists, 60 Points
- 2025-26: 56 Games, 18 Goals, 22 Assists, 40 Points
Darcy Kuemper is also a big factor for the Kings and while he only has played in the last 2 seasons for the Kings those 2 seasons tell a very different story.
- 2024-25: 50 Games Played, 31 Wins, 11 Losses, 7 Overtime Losses, 2.02 Goals Against Average, .922 Save Percentage
- 2025-26: 50 Games Played, 19 Wins, 14 Losses, 15 Overtime Losses, 2.78 Goals Against Average, .891 Save Percentage.
The last 2 seasons for Kuemper have been extremely different: in 2024-2025, he was a Vezina Trophy nominee and one of the best goalies in the NHL, and a season later, he struggled and eventually lost the starting position to Anton Forsberg.
Overall, this past season was a step back for the Kings, even after making a big splash in the trade market by acquiring Artemi Panarin and signing him to a 2-year deal. When comparing each season, even though the ending result is the same, the feeling toward the Kings organization is very different.
The Kings no longer have Anze Kopitar and now have to look for a centre in the offseason. The Kings' signing Artemi Panarin and having Adrian Kempe, Kevin Fiala, and Drew Doughty alongside the younger guys on the team, like Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, and Alex Laferriere, means the Kings do not necessarily need to get younger.
But they need to focus on improving their offence, as that has been the aspect of their game holding them back. Overall, this season was not a good one for the Kings, especially after coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory the year before.
Unfortunately, when comparing this season to the previous 3 seasons for the Kings, it ranks last, and while there were some positives, the Kings have work to do to find success not only in the regular season but also in the playoffs.