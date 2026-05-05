How Does The Kings 2025-26 Season Compare To The Last 3 Years?

The regular seasons throughout each season have been different for each Kings team, with different successes and defeats. In the 2025-2026 season, the Kings finished 4th in the Pacific Division and 20th in the overall NHL standings. This was the worst season for the Kings, as they finished in the lowest spot in the standings they have occupied in 4 years. Another negative from this previous season was the offensive production, which was among the worst in the NHL.