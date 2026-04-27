How Kopitar Went From The Slovenian Kid to The Greatest King Ever

With the Kings losing 5-1 to the Colorado Avalanche, it marks the end of the season for the Kings, but it also means the NHL is losing one of the greatest players ever to play.
With the season over for the Kings, it means saying goodbye to one of the longest-tenured Kings players. Anze Kopitar is officially retired from the NHL, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for generations. Kopitar is likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame when he is eligible, and he will be remembered not only as one of the greatest Kings players of all time but also as one of the best NHL players of all time.
Kopitar's Legacy
Anze Kopitar was drafted 11th overall by the LA Kings in 2005 and became the first Slovenian player drafted into the NHL. Kopitar's impact on the Kings was immediate, as in his first NHL game, he scored 2 goals against the Anaheim Ducks.
Anze Kopitar helped bring the Kings 2 Stanley Cups in his career, the first in 2012, when he played 20 games and registered 20 points, tying for the team lead with Dustin Brown. Kopitar would also help the Kings win another Stanley Cup just 2 Seasons later in 2014, when he led the Kings in points and helped them win their 2nd Stanley Cup in 3 seasons. Kopitar also became the captain of the LA Kings in 2016 and remained captain until his very last game.
Kopitar's Accolades
With Anze Kopitar's long career, he has no shortage of awards in his name. Anze Kopitar won the Selke Trophy in 2016 and 2018, and the award is given to a forward who best excels in the defensive aspect of hockey. Kopitar has consistently showcased his strong 2-way play, serving as a difference-maker on both offence and defence throughout his career.
Anze Kopitar is also a 3-time recipient of the Lady Byng Trophy, having won it in 2016, 2023, and 2025. The Lady Byng Trophy is an annual award given to the player who demonstrates the best sportsmanship while also maintaining a high standard of play. Anze Kopitar is a symbol not only of this trophy but also of sportsmanship throughout his career.
Kopitar is also the recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award, which he received in 2022. That award demonstrates quality leadership to their team both on and off the ice during the regular season. Anze Kopitar's career awards give an insight into just how great he is both as a person and as a hockey player.
Kings History
Throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, Anze Kopitar was chasing down Kings history, and on March 14th, 2026, Anze Kopitar passed Kings franchise legend Marcel Dionne for the most points in LA Kings franchise history, and he currently holds that record with 1316 points. Not only does Kopitar have the most points in Kings history, but he also has the most games played in his NHL career, with 1521.
The NHL is losing one of the greatest players ever to play, not only for his skill but also for what he represents as a person, a leader, and a teammate. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest ever to play the game.