How Panarin Can Unlock The Kings Offense?

The Los Angeles Kings acquired 4-Time All-Star Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers for Kings prospect Liam Greentree, a 2026 conditional third-round pick, and a 2028 conditional fourth-round pick. It's a deal that could be a big win for the Kings because other teams were interested in Panarin, especially Seattle, who were very close to acquiring the Bread, but Panarin made it clear that Los Angeles was the only place he wanted to go, according to Mollie Walker.
Panarin arrives in Los Angeles as one of the NHL's most dynamic scorers and forwards. The Kings land the guy they desperately needed as Panarin brings elite playmaking, scoring, and power play scoring to a Kings team that has been craving more help on offense.
This move is a message to the team that the Kings want to improve their offense. A team that averages 2.5 goals per game and has a power play ranked 29th is not very good, but the addition of Panarin is a game-changer and an elite facilitator for this offense.
The Beardman on the season has 19 goals, 38 assists, and 57 points in 52 games. Having those numbers, especially the elite playmaking skills and the ability to make others better, will be a big win for Los Angeles in this deal.
You always have to stress patience with new players because it takes time for them to get comfortable in new surroundings and develop chemistry, but Panarin's profile and play style certainly fit well with this Kings team.
This could be a very clever move by general manager Ken Holland for this season and beyond, as Panarin also signed a two-year, $11 million-per-season extension. But the one gamble in this trade is the Kings trading away their future for a clear win-now mode. Will Panarin be played to his strengths?
If Los Angeles makes a deep postseason run, because of the addition of Panarin and is used effectively in the lineup, then it will be a success, but if the Kings are a first-round exit, Los Angeles is still in the same situation.
In a Kings lineup featuring Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, Corey Perry, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe, etc., Panarin instantly becomes the Kings' best offensive player at this point and has the skill set to drive whichever line he's on.
Panarin sits in the top 20 of assists in the league with 39 on the season. His ability to create space can elevate LA's top unit, making those around him better and giving them easier scoring looks, for a team that needs some semblance of offense.
Several lineup possibilities have already emerged among fans and analysts as to where Panarin should best fit in. Right now, the Kings' top line includes Trevor Moore - Anze Kopitar - Joel Armia, while the second includes Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe.
It's very unlikely that the Perry, Laferriere, and Kempe lineup will change, given how successful it's been when all players have been healthy, and everyone in that line is having a good season. The one line that possibly changes and where Panarin could fit in is the top line with Kopitar, Moore, and Armia.
Most likely, either Moore or Armia will be moved down, with Kopitar, Panarin, and one of the others remaining in that line. Now, the third line with Kuzmenko, Fiala, and Byfield would be lethal with Panarin joining it and someone moving down, but all three forwards in that line have been great, and the Kings want to avoid disrupting their chemistry.
But, with all the projections we can make, we just have to wait and see where the coaching staff believes will be the best line for Panarin to slot in.
Despite all the fit question marks and lineup talks, the trade signals Los Angeles ' commitment to competing for it now, rather than rebuilding for the future, and with the addition of Bread in the offense, along with what the other players bring on offense, this team can be poised for a big run down the stretch in a very tight Pacific division.
For now, we will just have to wait until February 18 for Panarin to join the Kings' practice, according to Jim Hiller. Panarin has been sidelined since Jan. 26 and hasn't practiced in a week, so it's best not to rush him and wait until he's 100 percent ready to go.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.