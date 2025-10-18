Injury-Riddled Kings Look to Spark a Win at Home against Undefeated Hurricanes

The Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1) are coming off a disappointing last two games with losses and plagued with injuries, and will host the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes (4-0-0) tonight at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck set to drop at 7 P.M. EST.
It’s a matchup between two teams that are trending in opposite directions. The Hurricanes have stormed out to an impressive start, looking very dominant, sitting at the top of the throne in the Metropolitan Division.
The Kings, meanwhile, have crumbled early on in the season with injuries and inconsistent play leading to a disappointing start.
Coming off a two-game losing streak, losing to the Penguins and Wild, Los Angeles will look to gain momentum with a win at home against the best team in hockey so far. This could spark some energy in the team moving forward.
Projected Kings Lines
With the injuries to Anze Kopitar, Kyle Burroughs, and Darcy Kuemper, the line will look very different for the Kings tonight. Here is what the projected lines are looking like in today's matchup against Carolina.
This, according to LA Kings insider:
Kuzmenko – Laferriere – Kempe
Fiala – Byfield – Armia
Foegele – Danault – Moore
Malott – Helenius – Turcotte
Dumoulin – Doughty
Edmundson – Clarke
Anderson – Ceci
Forsberg
Copley
Hurricanes projected lines:
Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Carrier - Staal - Martinook
Svechnikov - Jankowski - Robinson
Miller - Walker
Nikishin - Gostisbehere
Reilly - Chatfield
Andersen
Backup: Bussi
Big Momentum Game
For the Los Angeles Kings, this game tonight represents a lot.
It’s a chance for the Kings to regain momentum and send a message that their early struggles will not continue throughout the season and that it’s just a slump.
A win over the NHL’s lone undefeated team will spark confidence heading into the end of October and early November. However, the Hurricanes' balanced attack and ability to score 5-on-5 will pose a major threat to Los Angeles.
The Kings can’t afford to go down early against the Canes, something they have relatively done often this season. Against a Carolina team that has allowed just one goal in its last two games, the Kings need to be very aggressive on offense tonight if they have a chance to win.
The storylines for tonight will be clear. Can the Kings rediscover their identity against hockey’s hottest team, or will the Hurricanes roll to Crypto.com Arena and secure their fifth straight victory and remain undefeated, cementing themselves as early cup contenders?
All signs are pointing to the Canes remaining undefeated unless the Kings can deliver their best and pull off this upset at home to keep their young season alive.