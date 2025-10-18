Injury-Riddled Kings Look to Spark a Win at Home against Undefeated Hurricanes

The Los Angeles Kings (1-3-1) are coming off a disappointing last two games with losses and plagued with injuries, and will host the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes (4-0-0) tonight at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck set to drop at 7 P.M. EST.

It’s a matchup between two teams that are trending in opposite directions. The Hurricanes have stormed out to an impressive start, looking very dominant, sitting at the top of the throne in the Metropolitan Division.

The Kings, meanwhile, have crumbled early on in the season with injuries and inconsistent play leading to a disappointing start.

Coming off a two-game losing streak, losing to the Penguins and Wild, Los Angeles will look to gain momentum with a win at home against the best team in hockey so far. This could spark some energy in the team moving forward.

Projected Kings Lines

With the injuries to Anze Kopitar, Kyle Burroughs, and Darcy Kuemper, the line will look very different for the Kings tonight. Here is what the projected lines are looking like in today's matchup against Carolina.

This, according to LA Kings insider:

Kuzmenko – Laferriere – Kempe

Fiala – Byfield – Armia

Foegele – Danault – Moore

Malott – Helenius – Turcotte

Dumoulin – Doughty

Edmundson – Clarke

Anderson – Ceci

Forsberg

Copley

Hurricanes projected lines:

Ehlers - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Svechnikov - Jankowski - Robinson

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Gostisbehere

Reilly - Chatfield

Andersen

Backup: Bussi

Big Momentum Game

For the Los Angeles Kings, this game tonight represents a lot.

It’s a chance for the Kings to regain momentum and send a message that their early struggles will not continue throughout the season and that it’s just a slump.

A win over the NHL’s lone undefeated team will spark confidence heading into the end of October and early November. However, the Hurricanes' balanced attack and ability to score 5-on-5 will pose a major threat to Los Angeles.

The Kings can’t afford to go down early against the Canes, something they have relatively done often this season. Against a Carolina team that has allowed just one goal in its last two games, the Kings need to be very aggressive on offense tonight if they have a chance to win.

The storylines for tonight will be clear. Can the Kings rediscover their identity against hockey’s hottest team, or will the Hurricanes roll to Crypto.com Arena and secure their fifth straight victory and remain undefeated, cementing themselves as early cup contenders?

All signs are pointing to the Canes remaining undefeated unless the Kings can deliver their best and pull off this upset at home to keep their young season alive.