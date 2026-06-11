Kings Are Betting Peter Laviolette Can Fix Their Biggest Problem

The Los Angeles Kings are turning to Peter Laviolette’s proven offensive system and playoff pedigree in hopes of solving long-standing scoring issues and ending a string of early postseason exits.
The Kings didn't need another voice—they needed a spark, and Peter Laviolette arrives with a resume suggesting he knows exactly how to light one.
An Aggressive Identity Takes Center Stage
Peter Laviolette wasted little time revealing the vision he has for the Los Angeles Kings, and it starts with a style that prioritizes pressure, movement and creating offense rather than simply reacting.
"Through my experiences, and even just watching the playoffs right now, this is an attack-orientated game, and you have to be willing to move," Laviolette said during his introductory press conference Wednesday. "I do think that we have the personnel here to execute that style and execute that play. Again, it can't be reckless, but there has to be a plan to attack, and we'll work on that."
It's a philosophy that directly addresses one of Los Angeles' biggest shortcomings.
The Kings ranked 29th in the NHL with just 2.68 goals per game during the regular season. Although the offense showed signs of life after D.J. Smith replaced Jim Hiller behind the bench on March 1, those improvements disappeared in the postseason. Los Angeles scored only five goals during its four-game sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche, managing just two at even strength.
For an organization that has struggled to find consistent offense when the stakes are highest, Laviolette's track record is exactly what attracted management.
A History Of Turning Teams Into Contenders
Few coaches in the NHL have established a reputation for immediate impact quite like Laviolette.
His first season with the New York Rangers produced a Presidents' Trophy and the league's seventh-ranked offense at 3.39 goals per game. Under his guidance, Artemi Panarin enjoyed the best statistical campaign of his career, finishing with 120 points, 49 goals and 71 assists.
Even after New York missed the playoffs a season later and Laviolette was dismissed, the Rangers still ranked 12th in scoring at 3.11 goals per game.
Now the veteran coach gets the opportunity to reunite with the dynamic winger who helped drive that success.
"He's one of the most talented players I've ever coached, and I'm really happy to get to work with him again," Laviolette said.
Panarin, acquired by Los Angeles on Feb. 4, joins a talented group that already includes Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala, giving the Kings legitimate firepower on the wings.
More Freedom For The Blue Line
Laviolette also sees offensive opportunities beyond his forwards.
Brandt Clarke led Kings defensemen with eight goals and 32 assists last season, while Drew Doughty contributed five goals and 18 assists. No other Los Angeles blueliner reached the five-goal mark, and Clarke was the only defenseman to eclipse 25 points.
Laviolette believes that mindset can change.
"I don't think just because somebody's touted as a defensive defenseman, I don't think that they should not add to the backside of the rush, or that they should not try to get involved in the offensive, or that they should not try to bring their skills into the game," Laviolette said.
That philosophy could unlock more production from a defensive group featuring Joel Edmundson, Mikey Anderson, Brian Dumoulin and Cody Ceci, while creating additional support for an offense navigating life after Anze Kopitar's retirement.
Holland Is Betting On A Familiar Script
General manager Ken Holland wasn't simply looking for experience—he was looking for results.
Laviolette won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in his second season, guided Philadelphia to the Stanley Cup Final in his first year, and led Nashville to the championship series during his second campaign.
"When you look at his resume, all the teams that he's been with, the impact that he's had on these teams the first couple of years, right off the bat, and it's a hard League to win," Holland said. "Going to the Stanley Cup Finals three times with three different teams, also winning a Calder Cup at the American Hockey League level, pro hockey's hard to win, and he's done a lot of winning."
Holland also confirmed Laviolette will have full authority over his coaching staff, adding that D.J. Smith will not return despite finishing 11-6-6 as interim coach.
After five consecutive first-round exits and seven straight postseason series losses dating back to their 2014 Stanley Cup championship, the Kings aren't searching for incremental progress.
They're hoping Laviolette's history repeats itself one more time.