Kings Day 7 Olympics Recap: Three Overtime Thrillers Shake Up Milano

Today's Olympic men's hockey, featuring our Kings competing in the quarterfinals, delivered a spectacle of hockey played at the highest level we've seen.
Three of the four matchups went to overtime, each one swinging a comeback, mistake, momentum, and statement victories.
Canada survived a scare against Czechia before prevailing in extra time. Finland erased a two-goal deficit to stun Switzerland with an overtime breakaway. And the United States outlasted Sweden in a tense, back-and-forth battle to decide who goes home.
Team Canada survived its first true test of the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics, escaping with a 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Milano on Wednesday morning.
While Drew Doughty struggled on offense today, remaining in the zeros on the stat sheet, he still showcased his physicality and on defense by taking big hits, while the rest of the team picked up the pace offensively when the game was nearly in the balance.
Mitch Marner delivered the game-winning dagger in overtime, saving Canada's hopes of winning the gold medal, while Nick Suzuki dug Canada out of their one-goal deficit to force overtime.
Golatender Jordan Binnington for Canada was also big down the late stretches of the game and in overtime, saving several shots to help Canada escape with a gritty win and advance to the semi-finals.
Canada opened the scoring quickly, three minutes into the match, after Macklin Celerbini drew first blood after a drop pass from Connor McDavid to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Celebrini finished with one goal, two assists, and three points, stepping up as the premier offensive player with Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and the rest of the team struggling to get going offensively.
Czechia would then respond and score two straight goals in a span of six minutes to take a 2-1 lead after the first intermission.
Canada's defense was tested late as Sidney Crosby left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period following a hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas. From that moment, with Canada down one of their best forwards, it was up to Binnington and the defense to win it.
Binnington finished the game with 21 saves on 24 shots, saving key shots that Czechia threw at him after trailing 3-2 in the third period. It looked like Canada would be sent home after losing a major game to Czechia, but Suzuki and Marner's clutch goals in overtime and the third period helped Canada survive the challenge.
Canada advances to Friday's semifinal, facing Finland, which erased its 0-2 deficit against Switzerland earlier today.
Another overtime thriller in the quarterfinals round with Finland erasing a two-goal deficit and punching its ticket to the Olympic semifinals with a dramatic 3-2 overtime against Switzerland.
Switzerland took control of the game early without Kevin Fiala, proving it can still be dangerous without the star forward. Switz jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Both teams were scoreless in the second period, and the third intermission began with the Switz still holding a commanding 2-0 lead, hoping to pull off this dramatic upset. But Sebastian Aho and Mira Heiskanen each scored in a span of five minutes to force overtime, tied 2-2.
Artturi Lehkonen scored the overtime game-winner at the 3-minute mark into the extra period to help Finland escape with the impressive comeback over Switzerland. This was a statement on international hockey grit.
Finland’s ability to stay composed under a 2-0 deficit shows why they are gold medal threats. If they carry this momentum into the semis, the rest of the bracket should be very, very worried.
Joel Armia, representing the Finns for the Kings, struggled today and was held off the scoresheet as his three-game Olympic point streak came to an end. Armia logged steady minutes, while he was a no-show offensively today and wasn't much of a factor on ice. Games like this are an aberration for him, and no doubt Armia will bounce back in the semifinals.
Finland now moves on to the semifinals for Friday's match, where they will face the No. 1 team in the Olympics thus far, Canada, which has yet to lose a game in the tournament.
Our third overtime game today, featuring our Kings players, saw Sweden's Olympic run end in heartbreak as Team USA won 2-1 in overtime after Sweden clawed back late in the third period to tie the score.
Quinn Hughes scored the winner at the 3:27 mark of overtime after Sweden centre Mika Zibanejad tied the game 1-1.
Another King was headlining the third quarterfinal match today, with Adrian Kempe playing for Sweden. Despite having zeros on the statsheet, he finished with one shot on goal and almost scored with the puck hitting the post.
But overall, Sweden struggled to generate any offensive momentum against the USA's elite defense and goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, who saved 28 of 29 shots. Sweden's defense was also solid today, with their goaltender Jacob Markstrom headlining the team with 38 of 40 saves.
It was a hard-fought game, with both teams playing great defense, and it looked like the team that scored first would win. That's what the USA did, scoring in the second period after both teams went scoreless in the first, and delivering a clutch goal in overtime to move on.
It's a tough loss to see our Kings player, Adrian Kempe, end his run at the gold medal, finishing with two goals, two assists, and four points in five tournament games.
But the positive thing is Kempe is healthy and will now shift focus on the Kings' season, looking to make a big run in the second half of the season.
Meanwhile, the USA will move to the semifinals to play against Slovakia on Friday, with the time still to be determined.
