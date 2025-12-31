Kings' Doughty and Kuemper Named To Canada's Olympic Roster

After many months of rumours and speculation surrounding who will be representing Canada in Italy, the roster was finally announced. On Wednesday afternoon, Team Canada officially announced its roster for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy taking place in February of 2026.

The Los Angeles Kings will be represented on Team Canada as veterans Darcy Kuemper and Drew Doughty made the team. Both players were seemingly on the bubble throughout the entire process, but they've both been given the chance to represent their country for what will likely be the last time at the Olympic level as both Kuemper and Doughty are on the back nine of their careers.

Drew Doughty continues to add to his hall-of-fame resume by making the Olympic team for the third time in his illustrious career. The now 36-year-old made Team Canada in just his second season back in 2010, and again in 2014. Doughty won gold in each of those tournaments.

The veteran blue-liner is one of just two of players that have prior Olympic experience, with the other being Sidney Crosby. Doughty's experience was likely played a major factor when it came to him being selected. He's not the dynamic defender that he was in his prime, but Doughty is still an incredible defenseman who will be a key factor in Canada's quest for Gold. In 31 games played this season, the former Norris trophy winner has three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.

Hockey Canada Reveals Men's 2026 Olympic Roster: Full List

Hockey Canada named the 25 players representing the men's national team at the 2026 Olympics.

Every player who was given the honour to represent their country is incredibly deserving of it, but Darcy Kuemper is one of the most deserving players to be selected to Team Canada. Since joining the Kings two years ago, Kuemper has been one of the best goaltenders in the world. As a Vezina trophy finalist last season, the 35-year-old went 31-11-7 with a 2.02 GAA as well as a .922 SV%. This season hasn't been as stellar, but he's still been productive despite dealing with injuries. So far, Kuemper is 10-6-6 with a 2.19 GAA and .917 SV%.

This will be Kuemper's first time representing his country at the Olympic level. Although he may not have experience at the best-on-best level, the Kings netminder still has tons of big game experience. Kuemper has appeared in 40 playoff games in his career while posting a record of 36-19-14 with a 2.89 GAA and a .904 SV%. He was also the starting goalie for the Colorado Avalanche when they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. After being snubbed off of the Four Nations Face-Off team last year, Darcy Kuemper finally receives the recognition he very much deserves.

After dealing with an upper-body injury for the past two weeks, Kuemper was activated off of IR on Tuesday. He will be more than ready to go for the time the tournament gets started.

Breaking News: Los Angeles Kings Are Activating Goalie Darcy Kuemper From IR

After leaving the Dec. 16 loss to the Dallas Stars following a scary hit to the head, the veteran goalie is back from injured reserve, giving Los Angeles back their defensive anchor on the ice.

Catch Doughty and Kuemper play for their country on the biggest stage when Team Canada plays their first game of the Olympics against Czechia on February 12th, 2026.

