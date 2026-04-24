Kings Fall Into 3-0 Hole After Game 3 Loss To Avalanche

For the third straight game, the Los Angeles Kings proved they can hang with the Colorado Avalanche, but also proved why they’re now one loss away from elimination. In a series defined by missed chances, Game 3 may have been their most frustrating yet.
It was another close game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche in Game 3, and it was shaping up to be another exciting finish. After that disappointing loss on Tuesday at Denver, where the Kings held a 1-0 lead for nearly a minute in the final frame before losing in overtime as a result of an Avs game-winner, this next game at Crypto.com Arena was their biggest of the season, as they looked to avoid going down 3-0.
But, just as the Kings tied up the game 1-1 midway through the second period, they failed to add on to their goal with several minutes of puck possession and a power play, giving the Avs multiple chances to retake the lead and never look back.
After a slow start for Colorado on offense, they eventually picked it up, scoring late in the second period and third period to hold onto a 4-2 victory to put the Kings in a 3-0 series hole.
Going down 3-0 is nearly impossible to overcome, especially against this Avs team, which is the best offensive team in the NHL, and only four teams have ever come back from it.
The Kings did have a solid start on offense to start this time, outshooting the Avalanche 12-7 in the opening period for the first time in this series after 20 minutes.
It was the most in-control Los Angeles has been to start this series, playing more aggressively on offense and getting more shots inside, yet they trailed 1-0 after the first period.
Colorado's only goal in the first period was a very lucky one: after a missed shot, the puck bounced off the end boards, slid back, and deflected off Anton Forsberg's right skate and in.
It wasn't enough just to be playing well if you're the Kings, given the opponent. With Los Angeles getting on the power play again, it was another missed opportunity for them, coming up short again.
Los Angeles is now 3/11 on the power play in the first three games of this series and has held Colorado to 0/9 in the three games, doing a great job at defending the best offense in the NHL, but can't capitalize on their troubles.
The Avs arguably played one of their worst periods of the game, but were still leading because of LA's inability to execute and capitalize on Colorado's missed shots.
To open the second period, off a Colorado turnover, Los Angeles converted on their first goal of the game to tie the scoreboard 1-1. Forward Trevor Moore continued his impressive play in the playoffs, scoring on the cross-ice feed from Quinton Byfield.
After the goal, Colorado received a penalty after committing a high stick on Moore just as he scored the goal, resulting in a double minor, giving Los Angeles its second power play of the night.
However, the Kings didn't score on the power play, leaving the door wide open for Colorado to score. Since scoring the goal, LA had control of the puck for nearly seven minutes, but couldn't score.
And the President Trophy winners did what they do when you leave the door open for them. At the 7:48 mark of the second period, Cale Makar, one of the best players at creating open lanes, fired the puck through traffic to give the Avs a one-goal lead again, scoring his first goal of the series.
This is what's troubled LA throughout this series so far: the games have been close, and the opportunities have been there for the Kings to score, but elite goaltending by Scott Wedgewood and the Avs defensive pressure make it tough.
For the rest of the period, the Kings generated good shots from Alex Laferriere and Joel Edmundson, with clean shots to potentially tie the game, but, as the story of this series has been so far, they couldn't find the puck in the net.
At the 12:21 mark of the third period, after forward Artemi Panarin set up Adrian Kempe in the power play for a one-timer, Kempe turned the puck over, setting up for a 2-on-1 rush advantage for Colorado, and Artturi Lehkonen slid the puck past Forsberg to give the Avs a two-goal lead.
Kempe has been one of the Kings' most disappointing players to start the playoffs. After a hot stretch in the final stretch of the regular season, he has completely struggled and been frustrated in this series.
Colorado did a good job amping up its defensive intensity in the final period, forcing turnovers and suffocating the Kings in transition, making it tough for the home team to generate shots on goal.
Los Angeles converted on their first power play goal of the night, scoring their third straight power play goal in this series. Panarin hit Kempe with a shot-pass at the right crease, deflecting off Kempe to pull LA within one.
However, the one-goal deficit didn't last long; Colorado forced a turnover, leading to an easy empty-net goal by center Brock Nelson to put the game away and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
Key Stats
For most of the game, LA looked a lot better at home tonight than in its first two games in Denver, once again getting good looks but missing out on opportunities. The Kings also struggled on the power play again, finishing 1/4, and had a chance to build on their lead late in the second period with a power play, but failed to do so.
Forsberg had a solid game tonight, finishing with 19 saves on 22 shots, coming up with big saves again, but this time the Avs were much better on offense. Credit Wedgewood for making it so tough on the Kings' offense to get any easy goals or shots.
Kempe and Moore scored the lone goals for LA, keeping the game close with each of their goals coming late in the second and third period. But the others couldn't help on offense to make the game more interesting late in the game.
LA is now down 3-0 in this series, heading into Game 4, which could be their final game of the season, and also Anze Kopitar's final game in his career.
The Kings will play Game 4 on Sunday at 1:30 PM PT looking to avoid a sweep.
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