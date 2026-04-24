Kings Fall Into 3-0 Hole After Game 3 Loss To Avalanche

It was another close game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche in Game 3, and it was shaping up to be another exciting finish. After that disappointing loss on Tuesday at Denver, where the Kings held a 1-0 lead for nearly a minute in the final frame before losing in overtime as a result of an Avs game-winner, this next game at Crypto.com Arena was their biggest of the season, as they looked to avoid going down 3-0.