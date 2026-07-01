Kings Go on Veteran Spree as Gustafsson Joins the Mix

The Los Angeles Kings continued their aggressive start to free agency, adding veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson as part of a rapid wave of roster moves that reshaped the team in a single day.
Free agency opened with a familiar theme for the Los Angeles Kings: experience, depth, and immediate roster turnover.
Defenseman Erik Gustafsson became the latest addition Wednesday, signing a one-year contract as the organization continues reshaping its roster ahead of the 2026-27 season. The signing was first reported by Swedish journalist Henrik Sjöberg and later confirmed by TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.
But Gustafsson was just one piece of a much larger and noticeably busy day in Los Angeles.
Alongside his addition, the Kings re-signed veteran winger Corey Perry, who returns for his 23rd professional season after spending time with the Tampa Bay Lightning last year. The club also added forward Erik Haula and Jan Jeník while bringing back winger Mats Zuccarello, reinforcing a clear emphasis on experience and depth throughout the lineup.
Gustafsson arrives after spending most of the 2025-26 season in the Detroit Red Wings organization, where he suited up for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. In 62 combined games between the AHL and brief NHL appearances, the 34-year-old produced 37 points at the minor-league level and logged two NHL games with Detroit.
He also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games, adding a goal and five assists as Grand Rapids made a postseason run.
While his most recent season was spent largely in the AHL, Gustafsson brings a long NHL track record into Los Angeles. Across 10 seasons, he has played 517 regular-season games, recording 47 goals and 193 assists for 240 points while averaging 18:31 of ice time.
His offensive peak came in 2018-19 with the Chicago Blackhawks, when he posted 17 goals and 43 assists for 60 points in a breakout campaign that established him as one of the league’s more productive puck-moving defensemen. He has also logged 49 career playoff appearances, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021.
Over the course of his career, Gustafsson has become a well-traveled depth defenseman, having suited up for the Blackhawks, Flyers, Rangers, Capitals, Flames, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and Red Wings.
Selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, the Swedish blueliner also developed overseas in Sweden’s top league before transitioning to North America full-time.
For Los Angeles, his arrival adds another experienced option on the blue line as the organization continues leaning heavily into veteran presence on what was already one of the NHL’s older rosters last season.
The Kings finished 2025-26 with a 35-27-20 record, good for 90 points and a fourth-place finish in the Pacific Division before being eliminated in the opening round by the Colorado Avalanche.
And with free agency only just beginning, the day in Los Angeles already looks like it may be one of the busiest of the offseason.