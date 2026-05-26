Kings Have Their Sights Set On Stanley Cup Winning Head Coach

The Los Angeles Kings have shown interest in multiple suitors for their Head Coach opening and have even had preliminary conversations with a former Stanley Cup winning bench boss.
The Los Angeles Kings are still enduring the long process of searching for their 29th Head Coach in franchise history. As time goes on we hear more rumors and speculation about who they may end up hiring.
There are certainly plenty of solid options in this year's coaching carousel, including Bruce Cassidy, Manny Malhotra, Craig Berube, among others.
Now, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Kings are one of a handful of teams to have had talks with a coach who has seen a large amount of success, including a Stanley Cup Championship.
Now entering the mix is Peter Laviolette, a longtime NHL Head Coach who has been behind the bench for over 1,700 combined regular season and Stanley Cup playoff games.
In his regular season career, Laviolette has won 846 of his 1,594 games, giving him a respectable .589 winning percentage. The now 61-year-old has also had success when it matters, in the postseason.
Laviolette has coached three different franchise to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance, and won one with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. He fell just short with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and with the Nashville Predators in 2017, running into dynasties in both instances.
Laviolette is more than qualified to be the next head coach of the Kings, however both he and the LA front office will have to do their due diligence to see if he is the correct fit moving forward.
The Kings aren't just focused on Laviolette. They have also reportedly expressed interest in Manny Malhotra, and while unlikely, interim coach DJ Smith has also been included in the process. Bruce Cassidy is perhaps the biggest name and the Kings have interest in talking with him, but have not yet had the opportunity to do so.
Finding a coach to begin the era of no Anze Kopitar in a Kings sweater is an important process and must be correctly, but it's also a task that shouldn't take up the entire offseason as the NHL Draft and free agency are quickly approaching.
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