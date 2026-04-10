Kings' Kevin Fiala Nominated For 2025-2026 King Clancy Trophy

The Los Angeles Kings nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy is Kevin Fiala.
The NHL officially announced on Friday that all 32 teams are nominated for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is given to a player who is best known for his leadership on and off the ice and for his impact on their respective community.
For that, the award goes to Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala for all the work he does off the ice and how much he truly cares about the community here in Los Angeles.
Each NHL team selected its nominee, and a committee that includes Commissioner Gary Bettman and former award winners of both the King Clancy Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award will select the recipient based on criteria including a nominee's inspiration, involvement, and impact on his community.
In addition to being recognized as a nominee, the selected winner of the King Clancy Trophy will be given a donation of $25,000 to the winner's choice of charity.
Throughout the Kings' history, only one player has ever won this award, going back nearly 30 years to the 1990-91 season, when forward Dave Taylor brought home the award.
Fiala, who suffered a season-ending injury during the Olympics, is now nominated for a much-needed award for the impact he has off the ice, which is inspirational coming from a player who endured a heartbreaking injury.
The Swiss forward, before going down with an injury, was on pace for another great season, recording 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points, but is still not ruled out to return sometime during the playoffs.
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