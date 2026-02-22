Kings Olympic Day 10 Preview: Doughty Looks to Make NHL History as Team Canada Battles Team USA For Gold

The much-anticipated matchup as Team Canada and Drew Doughty take on Team USA for the Gold Medal.
Before the gold medal match, Joel Armia and Team Finland faced Team Slovakia for Bronze. Finland would win 6-1 to capture the Bronze medal. Armia, in that game, had 3 points ( 1 goal, 2 assists) to help Finland win Bronze. Finland finished 1st in the 2022 Olympics and 3rd in the 2026 Olympics.
Joel Armia finished as Finland's leading point scorer, recording 8 points in 6 games, including 3 goals and 5 assists. Now, Drew Doughty and Team Canada look to capture Gold for the first time since 2014, the last time NHL players were allowed at the Olympics. The Gold Medal game is at 8:00 A.M ET ( 12:00 P.M local).
NHL and Olympic History
With Canada having the opportunity to win the Gold Medal 2 players on Team Canada have the chance to make history. Drew Doughty and Sidney Crosby have the chance to be the first NHL players to win 3 gold medals, having won gold in 2010 and 2014. With a potential win, they could hold the most gold medals for NHL players in history.
Canada Vs USA Gold Medal Matchup
Since the 4-Nations Final last year, the USA-Canada rivalry has been ignited and has been the talk of the entire Olympics, and now in the final game, it comes down to those 2 teams. In situations like this, Drew Doughty can showcase why he was put on this team, and even in limited minutes, his Olympic and playoff hockey experience can be a big help to the entire Canadian roster.
Doughty, when the lights are at their brightest, will be able to make a big impact for Canada regardless of how much time he plays. Overall, this matchup is one of the greatest rivalries in hockey history, and if Canada wins, Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty can rewrite the history books.