Kings Olympic Day 2 Preview: Fiala and Doughty Make Their 2026 Olympic Debuts

After Adrian Kempe and Joel Armia kicked off the Olympic tournament, it is now the remaining Kings' turn to suit up for their respective nations.
After a thrilling Day 1 of the Men's Olympic hockey, which saw Slovakia take down Finland 4-1 and Sweden defeat Italy 5-2. For Team Finland, Joel Armia recorded 1 assist on Finland's lone goal. Adrian Kempe also ended up with 1 assist, so both Kings players were on the scoresheet from Day 1. Now, looking at today, Kevin Fiala and Switzerland take on France. Drew Doughty, Darcy Kuemper, and Team Canada take on Czechia.
Switzerland Vs France
Day 2 starts with an early game between Switzerland and France. That game starts at 6:00 A.M. ET (12:00 P.M. local time). Kevin Fiala and Switzerland look to start their tournament on the right foot, facing France. Fiala has been one of the better Kings players this season, playing in 56 games and registering 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points.
While Switzerland has not played a game yet, the lines have shown that Fiala could be getting significant ice time and will play a big role for Switzerland. It seems like Fiala will be on the top line alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.
Czechia Vs Canada
After the Switzerland-France game, the remaining Kings players will play their first games at the Olympics, as Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper are set to represent Canada. It is unlikely that Kuemper will start, as Jordan Binnington will likely get the start for today's matchup. During practice, Drew Doughty has been playing on the 3rd defensive pairing alongside Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley.
This season, Drew Doughty has played 48 games, scoring 3 goals and 11 assists for 14 points. Darcy Kuemper has played in 36 games this season, posting 14 wins, 2 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA, and a .900 save percentage.
If Day 2 of the Olympics is anything like Day 1 was, we are going to be in for a treat. Kevin Fiala and Switzerland will kick off day 2. Darcy Kuemper is unlikely to start, so his 2026 Olympic debut will have to wait, and for Drew Doughty, all signs point to him starting in Canada's first game of the tournament.