Kings Olympic Day 6 Preview: Adrian Kempe and Sweden Look to Advance Past Latvia

While it is unknown who Latvia's starting goaltender will be, whether it is Arturs Silovs or Elvis Merzlikins, Kempe, along with his other NHL Swedish teammates, has played against them in regular NHL games. This season, Kempe has not yet faced Elvis Merzlikins, but he has faced Arturs Silovs, against whom he fired 5 shots without scoring. But with Sweden the favourite to win this game, Kempe is looking to either get his revenge on Silovs or get his first of the season against Merzlikins.