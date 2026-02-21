Kings Olympic Day 9 Preview: Joel Armia And Finland Battle Against Slovakia For Bronze

Joel Armia and Team Finland will play Slovakia in the Bronze medal game.
Day 8 of the Olympic men's hockey featured the Semi-Final round, which saw Armia and Team Finland face Doughty and Team Canada. Doughty and Canada ended up victorious after Nathan Mackinnon scored the game-winning goal with 36 seconds remaining in regulation. Armia ended that game with 1 assist on the Erik Haula goal and logged 11:42 minutes of ice time. Doughty, on the other hand, did not register a point and logged 7:53 minutes of ice time, but was not on the ice for any of Finland's goals. The Bronze medal game will take place at 2:30 P.M. ET ( 8:30 P.M local time)
Finland Vs Slovakia Bronze Medal Matchup
So, with Canada defeating Finland and the USA defeating Slovakia, the medal games are set. Finland is coming into this game with confidence after almost beating Canada, whereas Slovakia is playing the role of the underdog. While Joel Armia's role will most likely not change for the Bronze medal game, he can still have a serious impact on helping Finland claim Bronze.
Joel Armia, in 5 games, has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) and is tied for second on the team. Armia has also been on the penalty kill for Finland. Armia has the primary assist on the short-handed goal against the incredible power play that Canada has. Armia will most likely stay in the bottom 6 and continue to provide great depth scoring while also being one of Finland's best penalty killers, as he has been involved in 2 short-handed goals, including the one he scored in the 4-1 win over Sweden. The other being the assist on Haula's goal against Canada.
Overall, Armia and Team Finland have a really good shot at winning a bronze medal, and while it may not be the medal they were hoping for, Armia could return to the Kings with a 2026 Bronze medal.