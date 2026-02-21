Kings Olympic Day 9 Preview: Joel Armia And Finland Battle Against Slovakia For Bronze

Joel Armia, in 5 games, has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) and is tied for second on the team. Armia has also been on the penalty kill for Finland. Armia has the primary assist on the short-handed goal against the incredible power play that Canada has. Armia will most likely stay in the bottom 6 and continue to provide great depth scoring while also being one of Finland's best penalty killers, as he has been involved in 2 short-handed goals, including the one he scored in the 4-1 win over Sweden. The other being the assist on Haula's goal against Canada.