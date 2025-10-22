Kings Place Pheonix Copley On Waivers For Second Time This Season

The Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Pheonix Copley on waivers for the second time this season. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was first to report on Copley being placed on waivers.

Earlier this month, the Kings placed Copley on the waiver wire. A day later, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed the 33-year-old netminder, amid injury concerns over star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

However, once the Lightning became comfortable with their goaltending situation, there was no space for Copley. At the same time, Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper was out with a minor injury.

As a result, Copley was traded back to the Kings from the Lightning about two weeks after Tampa Bay claimed him. In exchange, the Lightning received future considerations as Copley rejoined the team he had spent the last three seasons with.

Now, it’s deja vu for Copley as the Kings are placing him on waivers again, with the possibility that another team claims him.

With that, it seems like the Kings' head coach, Jim Hiller, and the rest of the team’s management are happy with the progress Kuemper has made from his minor lower-body injury.

Los Angeles’ starting netminder only missed a couple of outings before he became available for the team again. He started against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night and played his best game of the season so far. He finished with a .944 SP and allowed just one goal on 18 shots in LA’s overtime win.

Strong Defensive Effort Powers the Kings over the Blues

Kuemper and Perry return, fueling a relentless Kings defense that stifled the Blues, securing a crucial victory.

Copley has proven to be a solid backup goaltender option in a pinch. In 77 career NHL appearances, Copley averages a .898 save percentage.

Although the undrafted netminder is at his best when he is used between the pipes on a consistent basis.

The most games he played in a regular season were in 2022-23 for the Kings. In that campaign, Copley recorded a .903 SP and a 2.64 goals-against average.

Furthermore, his best season was with the Washington Capitals, where he made 27 appearances, registering a 2.90 GAA and a career-high .905 SP.

If Copley isn’t claimed again by another team in the next 24 hours, he will be assigned to the AHL’s Ontario Reign. He played 42 games with the Reign last season, putting up a .904 SP and 2.49 GAA.

With all the movement he's gone through this season, Copley hasn't made an appearance for any team in the NHL or AHL so far this season.