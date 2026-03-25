Kings Playoff Hopes Continue To Slide In Blown Lead To Flames

The Los Angeles Kings (28-25-18) lost another tough game Tuesday night, this time coming up short in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames (30-34-7).
Despite coming out with a point, the Kings still lose, fail to hold on to their lead, and are now three games back in the race for the final playoff spot.
A game that Los Angeles needed desperately because the teams they're competing with keep winning, the Kings struggle to hold a third-period lead.
The Kings' loss on the road against the Flames today continues their losing streak, now seven consecutive road games. Los Angeles is now 0-7 in the last seven matchups on the road against Calgary,
Los Angeles was aggressive on defense from the get-go, holding the Flames to six shots in the first and second periods. But both teams were very sluggish offensively, struggling to get shots up.
However, Los Angeles scored the first goal in the opening period, two minutes into the opening frame. Quinton Byfield capitalized on the nice breakaway, showcasing his speed to bury the goal and give Los Angeles the early lead.
The rest of the period would end slowly, with neither team being able to get a shot up. Even though the Flames had six shots, they had a lot of chances to tie the game, but Darcy Kuemper did a good job saving the puck in tight situations.
That would change for Calgary, though, in the second period, where they finally got a shot up through the net, tying the game 1-1.
Defenseman Olli Maatta converted on the quick wrist shot, scoring his first goal since being acquired by the Flames, giving life to Calgary.
Los Angeles was unable to capitalize on the quick goal they got in the first period, coming up short on the power play and leaving the door open for a goal that would put the Flames right back in it.
The Kings once again outshot the Flames 9-6 in the second period, but went scoreless in the period.
Off the gate, Quinton Byfield once again scored a brekaway goal 17 seconds in the final frame to give Los Angeles back the lead.
It was an excellent way for Byfield to use his speed and outrun the Flames to get a clean look at the net, giving the momentum back to Los Angeles.
The lead didn't last, though, for the Kings, once again leaving the door open for the home team to tie it up.
The Flames scored on their first power play of the night to once again tie the game 2-2. The Kings didn't play a good third period; despite scoring a goal, they were held to seven shots and got outshot 10-7.
The game went to extra periods, and it was certainly a very sloppy one for both teams. Los Angeles had several key turnovers, but the Flames couldn't capitalize on them to score. Calgary had a very good look at a 2-on-1 fastbreak possession, but couldn't hit the puck inside the net, forcing the game to go to a shootout.
Both teams would convert one goal in three rounds of the shootout, with Artemi Panarin scoring an incredible lob shot to force a fourth round. In the fourth round, Los Angeles would miss, and the Flames would get it to go to come away with the comeback victory at home.
Very heartbreaking loss for the Kings, especially at this point in time, where they could've pulled themselves closer to a playoff spot; they're now three games back of the Nashville Predators for the final spot.
The four-game skid for the Kings is making it much tougher every day to keep up with the teams in the Western Conference, and soon it will be very difficult to move closer to the playoff picture.
Quinton Byfield scored the only two goals on the night to keep Los Angeles in it, but still couldn't find a way to win the game. Darcy Kuemper looked much better tonight, coming up clutch in overtime and the shootout rounds, but couldn't get the timely stop in the fourth round.
Los Angeles will end its three-game road trip on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks at 7:00 PM PT.
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