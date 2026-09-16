Kings Prospect Liam Lefebvre Drops the Gloves With 7-Foot-1 Sharks Giant

Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Lefebvre showed off his competitive edge Saturday when he dropped the gloves with 7-foot-1 San Jose Sharks prospect Alexander Karmanov.
Liam Lefebvre knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped his gloves Saturday.
The Los Angeles Kings prospect was staring across the ice at Alexander Karmanov, a 7-foot-1, 280-pound San Jose Sharks defenseman who had 10 inches and more than 100 pounds on him. Karmanov is the tallest player ever selected in the NHL Draft.
Lefebvre still decided to fight him.
For a player the Kings drafted 46th overall because of his skill, physicality and unmistakable competitive edge, it was perhaps the clearest glimpse yet of the kind of player Los Angeles hopes he can become. The only problem was that this particular demonstration of toughness came with a rather significant size disadvantage.
The fight unfolded late in the third period of San Jose's eventual 8-1 victory over Los Angeles at the 2026 Rookie Faceoff.
It started when Karmanov delivered a heavy hit on Kings defenseman Jakub Dvorak in the neutral zone. Dvorak remained down on the ice with an upper-body injury, and several Los Angeles players quickly moved toward Karmanov.
Then Lefebvre stepped in.
There was no shortage of willing participants around Karmanov, but the 6-foot-3 Lefebvre was the one who ultimately dropped the gloves with him.
It was an extraordinary mismatch.
Lefebvre is hardly undersized by hockey standards, but standing across from Karmanov made the difference in stature seem like a scene out of a fantasy novel. The Sharks defenseman towered over him, with a reach advantage that became immediately apparent once the two squared up.
Karmanov eventually gained the upper hand and sent Lefebvre to the ice.
But the outcome of the fight wasn't really the point.
Lefebvre had already made his statement by stepping forward.
And believe it or not, this sort of size disadvantage has happened before, although in a very different setting: the boxing ring.
In 2009, then-WBA heavyweight champion Nikolai Valuev, who stood 7 feet tall, was challenged by 6-foot-3 David Haye, who was moving up from cruiserweight, the weight class below heavyweight. Despite the enormous size disparity, Haye outboxed Valuev and nearly dropped him with a combination in the 12th round.
Unfortunately, Lefebvre didn't quite have his David Haye moment, although there were certainly some Rocky Balboa-like flashes of heart and determination.
Despite the loss, the Kings were likely impressed by what they saw. Competitive fire is difficult to teach, and Lefebvre certainly didn't lack it.
The Kings can continue to develop Lefebvre's skating, puck skills and overall game, but his willingness to put himself in uncomfortable situations is already evident. Saturday's fight offered perhaps the most memorable example yet.
And there may not have been a more daunting opponent available.
Karmanov was selected by San Jose with the 201st overall pick in June and immediately became one of the most intriguing players in the draft because of his extraordinary size. At 7-foot-1 and 280 pounds, he became the tallest player ever selected in the NHL Draft.
Lefebvre knew exactly who he was stepping up against.
He didn't back down.
Karmanov later downplayed the confrontation when speaking with reporters.
"I asked the guy if he wanted to go," Karmanov said. "Yeah, we went."
They certainly did, although the fight was over almost as quickly as it began.
For Lefebvre, the lasting impression won't be the outcome of the fight. It will be the decision to step forward in the first place.