Kings’ Record-Setting Overtime Losses Are A Growing Concern

The Los Angeles Kings made history twice in last night's overtime loss against the Nashville Predators, and it's a bad sign.
The Los Angeles Kings are fighting for their playoff lives in every game from here on out, with seven games remaining in the regular season, and with all eyes surrounding how they will finish the season, they just broke two NHL records.
After playing yet another overtime game Thursday night against the Nashville Predators, Los Angeles tied an NHL record for most overtime games played with 30, and their loss recorded the most overtime losses in NHL history with 19.
For a team that chose to fight for a playoff spot, rather than rebuild for draft capital and build for the future, it has no excuse for remaining in the middle of the pack year after year.
The path is right there for Los Angeles to make the playoffs, especially in one of the weakest divisions that we've ever seen in NHL history. Only one team in the division is above .500, and if you put all those teams in the Eastern Conference, they wouldn't even be close to the playoff picture.
Teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks, and, obviously, the Kings would currently be at the bottom of the Atlantic and Metropolitan divisions.
A Record That Raises Questions
In reality, forcing overtime can be a good thing for the most part because it shows the team never quits and shows resilience. It means a team is battling back, staying competitive, and earning at least a point in tight contests.
But when those games constantly end in losses, the narrative shifts. The 19 overtime defeats aren't just bad luck; it's a pattern that continues to plague their season.
Thirty overtime games represent a massive sample size, and losing nearly two-thirds of those points to deeper issues. At this point of the season, it's been very clear that the Kings can't execute in the clutch, especially in the game's most critical moments.
A Mental Hurdle?
Beyond all the numbers and performances in the extra periods, there's also the psychological factor.
Losing in overtime maybe 10 times or a little more is a part of the game, but losing 19 times? That starts to linger and can affect a player's decision-making, leading them to try to make the perfect play instead of the right one.
Confidence in those moments becomes fragile, and it's been tested repeatedly for the Kings. We just saw last night's game against the Predators go eight rounds of a shootout because the Kings couldn't score on the 1-on-1, shooting the puck either off the crossbar or too high over the net.
The inability to close out games affects the identity of who the Kings are and defines Los Angeles now as a team that struggles in high-leverage situations.
Costly Points in a Tight Race
Yes, the Kings earned a point by reaching overtime, but the extra point they could've earned with simply a win in each of those 19 games adds up quickly. Take yesterday again for a fact: Los Angeles stormed back and tied the game, and if they had won, it would have left them just three points behind the Golden Knights for the third seed in the division.
Now, instead of inching closer, they're five points back and are in a three-way tie with the Predators and Sharks for the final playoff spot, instead of a two-point lead if they won.
Flip even a handful of those losses into wins, and the outlook of the season changes dramatically.
Moving Forward
There is a silver lining in all of this. The Kings are constantly putting themselves in positions to win against any team in the league. That's not something every team can say. But until they prove they can finish, that strength will continue to feel like a weakness.
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