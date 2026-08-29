Kings’ Rising Goalie Prospect Has One Big Obstacle Standing In His Way

Erik Portillo may be ready for an NHL opportunity, but with Darcy Kuemper and Anton Forsberg standing in his way, the rising Kings goalie prospect will have to earn his chance.
Erik Portillo has done just about everything the Los Angeles Kings could have asked of him at the AHL level.
The 25-year-old Swedish goaltender has steadily developed with the Ontario Reign, shown flashes of NHL-caliber ability, and put together a strong enough body of work to make the Kings believe he can eventually handle a bigger role.
But there’s a difference between being ready for an opportunity and having an opportunity available.
That’s the problem Portillo faces heading into the 2026-27 season.
The Kings already have two goaltenders with legitimate claims to the NHL crease. Darcy Kuemper is coming off a disappointing finish to last season and has plenty to prove as he looks to reestablish himself as Los Angeles’ No. 1. Meanwhile, Anton Forsberg arrived with experience and proceeded to play some of the best hockey of his career when the Kings needed him most.
Portillo may be knocking on the door, but someone has to open it.
The Kings Have A Goaltending Logjam
There’s no question Portillo has the physical tools to play in the NHL.
At 6-foot-6, he has the size teams traditionally covet in a goaltender, and his development with the Reign has given the Kings plenty of reason to remain intrigued. He also has one NHL appearance under his belt, stopping 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 29, 2024.
That performance showed he wasn’t overwhelmed by the moment.
But one strong NHL appearance doesn’t mean the Kings should simply hand him a roster spot.
That would be especially difficult to justify given what the organization already has in front of him.
Kuemper, a former Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche, is entering the final year of his contract and has every reason to come into camp determined to reclaim the starting job. His 2025-26 season ended on a sour note, and there will be plenty of motivation for the veteran goaltender to prove that the struggles late in the year were an aberration rather than a sign of what’s to come.
Then there’s Forsberg.
The veteran goaltender wasn’t merely a placeholder last season. He stepped into a much larger role and played extremely well, posting a .910 save percentage and a 2.54 goals-against average during the regular season. More importantly, when the Kings reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Forsberg was trusted to start all four games of their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.
Los Angeles ultimately got swept, but it’s difficult to pin that result on its goaltender.
Forsberg gave the Kings a chance.
That matters.
Portillo Will Have To Earn It
This is where Portillo’s situation gets interesting.
It isn’t about whether he is talented enough to become an NHL goaltender. He very well might be. It’s about whether he can force the Kings to make a difficult decision.
That starts in training camp.
Portillo probably needs to be outstanding. Not just good. Not just solid. He needs to make the organization seriously consider whether keeping him in the AHL is still the best option.
And even then, it might not be enough.
The reality is that Portillo may need some help from circumstances beyond his control.
An injury to Kuemper or Forsberg would immediately create an opening. A significant decline from either goaltender could do the same. If one of the veterans struggles badly enough, Portillo could suddenly become a much more realistic option.
That’s not necessarily a knock on Portillo. It’s simply the nature of the position.
Goaltending depth is one of those things every NHL team wants to have until it suddenly needs it.
The Kings have that depth right now.
His Chance Is Coming
Portillo shouldn’t be discouraged by the current situation.
If anything, he’s in a position where patience could pay off.
He has already established himself as a legitimate prospect within the organization, and another strong season with Ontario would only strengthen his case. The Kings also know that NHL seasons rarely go according to plan, particularly when it comes to goaltenders.
Injuries happen. Performance fluctuates. Players lose their jobs.
Eventually, something will create an opening.
When that happens, Portillo needs to be ready.
The temptation would be to look at his size, his AHL numbers and his previous NHL appearance and conclude that he should simply be handed the backup role. But that isn’t how this should work.
Portillo has to earn it.
And the good news for him is that he has plenty of time to do exactly that.
The Kings don’t need to rush him into the NHL just because he appears close. They can allow him to continue developing, keep pressure on him to perform, and wait for the right opportunity.
If Portillo plays out of his mind in camp, perhaps he forces the issue.
If Kuemper struggles or gets hurt, perhaps the door opens.
If Forsberg can’t replicate last season’s success, perhaps another opportunity appears.
But if Kuemper returns to form and Forsberg continues playing like the goaltender Los Angeles saw last season, Portillo may simply have to wait.
That doesn’t mean he isn’t ready.
It means the Kings have two goaltenders in front of him who have earned the right to be there.
And eventually, Portillo will get his chance.
When he does, he’ll have to make sure the Kings have no reason to send him back.