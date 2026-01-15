Kings To Honor Anže Kopitar With Legacy Night On April 2 Vs. Predators

The Los Angeles Kings will honor one of their most iconic players in franchise history on April 2, announcing plans for Anže Kopitar's legacy night when they host the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena.
The Los Angeles Kings announced earlier today that they will celebrate Anže Kopitar's 20-year career with the Kings, recognizing the longtime captain and his impact on the organization over more than two decades.
Kopitar spent his entire NHL career in Los Angeles, bringing the city two Stanley Cup titles, and remains one of the most iconic figures of the franchise's modern era. Drafted 11th overall in 2005, Kopitar debuted with the Kings in 2006 and quickly made his impact on the franchise.
Over the two decades, he has become the face of the franchise, helping lead the Kings to their 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup championships and setting several records along the way.
Kopitar's resume includes two Selke trophies, awarded to the best defensive player that season, and five all-star selections. Kopitar sits at the top of the Kings' all-time leaderboard in games played andassists, and is second in points, checking all the boxes for his status and legacy as the most accomplished player in franchise history.
Named team captain in 2016, Kopitar has been widely respected across the league and in the locker room for his leadership, consistency, and ability to elevate teammates on and off the ice.
Even in his 20th season, Kopitar still plays a key role in the Kings' lineup. At age 38, he contributes across all areas of today's game, with 6 goals, 15 assists, and 21 points in 37 games played, despite currently being out due to injury.
His influence has extended beyond just his numbers and accolades, serving as a positive presence through multiple roster changes and players coming in and out of the team.
The legacy night on April 2 will definitely have the arena packed and buzzing, with diehard fans in the stands watching the Kings pay tribute to arguably their greatest player ever.
The game against the Predators will air on Thursday, April 2nd at 10:30 p.m. ET. Fans can buy tickets now to tune into a massive event that will cap off a 20-year career by the captain, Anže Kopitar.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.