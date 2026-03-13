Kings Trade Defensemen To Senators In Exchange for a Forward

The LA Kings and Ottawa Senators are once again trade partners.
While the NHL trade deadline ended on March 6th, another hockey deadline was still a week away: the AHL deadline. The AHL trade deadline is different from the NHL's, as its official deadline ends March 13th, which is tomorrow. Last Friday, the Kings and Senators made a trade involving Warren Foegele, who went from Los Angeles to Ottawa.
The Trade
The official trade is that the LA Kings acquire forward Jan Janik in exchange for defenseman Samuel Bolduc. The trade is a one-for-one, and both players will remain in the AHL as of now.
Jan Janik, this season with the Belleville Senators, has played in 41 games, registering 9 goals, 8 assists, and 17 points. In his NHL career, the 26-year-old has played 24 games, recording 4 goals and 2 assists for 6 points.
The Kings are trading away Samuel Bolduc, who this season has played in 56 games for the Ontario Reign, recording 5 goals and 16 assists for 21 points. In the NHL, he has played 52 games, recording 4 goals and 4 assists for 8 points.
Ontario Reign
With the LA Kings fighting for a playoff spot, the Ontario Reign are the opposite, as they currently sit atop the Pacific Division with 79 points. In the overall AHL league standings, the Ontario Reign are 4th, only behind the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Providence Bruins, and Grand Rapids Griffins.
Leading the Ontario Reign is Glenn Gawdin, who has 44 points in 57 games and leads the team in points. 25-year-old Andre Lee leads the Ontario Reign with 23 goals this season and has 40 points.
There is a good chance the Kings and the Reign make the playoffs in their respective leagues, and while it seems pretty likely the Reign will make it, it will come down to the final couple of games to see if the Kings can make it in.