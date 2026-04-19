Kings Vs Avalanche Game 1 Preview: Kings Looking To take a Series Lead

The Kings are getting ready for game 1 of the playoffs as they take on the Colorado Avalanche.
The Kings are taking on the Avalanche for their first game of the 2025-26 NHL Playoffs. The Kings have made the playoffs in their past 5 seasons, and the previous 4 have featured them facing the Edmonton Oilers in the first round. But this season is different, as the Kings are taking on the President's Trophy winners. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 P.M Eastern time.
Kings Projected Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph - Samuel Helenius - Jeff Malott
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Avalanche Projected Lines
Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Parker Kelly - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy
Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Logan O’Connor
Brett Kulak - Cale Makar
Devon Toews - Sam Malinski
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Line Changes and Injuries
The Kings' interim coach said that Malott, Turoctte and Kuzmenko are all available for the first round, but only Malott is expected to play in game 1. For the Avalanche, Kadri, who missed 4 games due to a finger injury, and Manson, who missed 2 games with an undisclosed injury, are both expected to play today. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar also said that he would not reveal lineup decisions, including his starting goaltender.
Key Factors
While today is only game 1, it is still very important for the Kings to set the tone, and if they can steal a game on the road, that could be extremely impactful later in the series.