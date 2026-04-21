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Kings Vs Avalanche Game 2 Preview: Kings Looking To Even Up the Series

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are looking to head back to LA with the series tied at 1-1. As they take on the Avalanche for Game 2.

The Kings are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Avalanche and are currently down 1-0 in the series. Overall, game 1 was not a bad game for the Kings, as the Avalanche, who averaged the most goals per game in the regular season, was on the other end. The Kings were able to get one past Scott Wedgewood on a power-play goal by Artemi Panarin. If the Kings play as they did in Game 1 but have a little more offensive pressure, they are capable of winning Game 2. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the Kings' projected lines for Game 2 tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Mathieu Joseph - Samuel Helenius - Jeff Malott

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Projected Avalanche Lines

Here are the Avalanche's projected lines for game 2 tonight: 

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Parker Kelly - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy

Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski

Josh Manson - Brent Burns

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Key Factors&nbsp;

Both teams are expected to use the same lineups in Game 1. So the goaltending matchup will be Wedgewood vs Forsberg. The Kings' goaltender played very well in game 1, posting a .933 save percentage, which was a major reason the Kings stayed within reach throughout the game. 

The Kings have to try to be more offensive tonight, as that was a major factor in their dropping game 1. The Kings went 1/4 on the power play, and heading into tonight's game, that can be a factor if they capitalize on those chances. 

Overall, the Kings played a very strong defensive game against a team loaded with offensive firepower. In game 2, if they can keep that same defensive game while also creating more scoring chances, they have a very good chance of tying the series at 1. 

Game 2 between the Kings and the Avalanche starts at 10:00 P.M Eastern time. 

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