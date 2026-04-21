Kings Vs Avalanche Game 2 Preview: Kings Looking To Even Up the Series

The Kings are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Avalanche and are currently down 1-0 in the series. Overall, game 1 was not a bad game for the Kings, as the Avalanche, who averaged the most goals per game in the regular season, was on the other end. The Kings were able to get one past Scott Wedgewood on a power-play goal by Artemi Panarin. If the Kings play as they did in Game 1 but have a little more offensive pressure, they are capable of winning Game 2.