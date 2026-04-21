Kings Vs Avalanche Game 2 Preview: Kings Looking To Even Up the Series

The Kings are looking to head back to LA with the series tied at 1-1. As they take on the Avalanche for Game 2.
The Kings are coming off a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Avalanche and are currently down 1-0 in the series. Overall, game 1 was not a bad game for the Kings, as the Avalanche, who averaged the most goals per game in the regular season, was on the other end. The Kings were able to get one past Scott Wedgewood on a power-play goal by Artemi Panarin. If the Kings play as they did in Game 1 but have a little more offensive pressure, they are capable of winning Game 2.
Projected Kings Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph - Samuel Helenius - Jeff Malott
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Projected Avalanche Lines
Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Parker Kelly - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy
Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Key Factors
Overall, the Kings played a very strong defensive game against a team loaded with offensive firepower. In game 2, if they can keep that same defensive game while also creating more scoring chances, they have a very good chance of tying the series at 1.