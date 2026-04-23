Kings Vs Avalanche Game 3 Preview: Kings Looking to Win 1st Game at Home

The Kings are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss that saw them go down 2-0 in the series. The Kings and Avalanche did not score until the 13th minute of the 3rd period, where Artemi Panarin scored his 2nd playoff goal. But the Avalanche tied it minutes after and won in overtime to get their 2nd win. The Kings have limited the Avalanche to just 2 goals per game, but they need to start scoring at 5-on-5, as their only 2 goals have come from Panarin and on the power play.