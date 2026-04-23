Kings Vs Avalanche Game 3 Preview: Kings Looking to Win 1st Game at Home

The Kings are hosting the Avalanche for Game 3, looking to avoid falling 3-0 in the series.
The Kings are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss that saw them go down 2-0 in the series. The Kings and Avalanche did not score until the 13th minute of the 3rd period, where Artemi Panarin scored his 2nd playoff goal. But the Avalanche tied it minutes after and won in overtime to get their 2nd win. The Kings have limited the Avalanche to just 2 goals per game, but they need to start scoring at 5-on-5, as their only 2 goals have come from Panarin and on the power play.
Projected Kings Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Jared Wright
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Projected Avalanche Lines
Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas
Parker Kelly - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog - Nazem Kadri - Nicolas Roy
Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Injuries and Line Changes
Key Factors
A major factor for both teams in this series has been the goaltending. Both Forsberg and Wedgewood have played very well for their teams, with Forsberg posting a .941 SV% and a 1.90 goals-against average. Wedgewood has posted a .960 SV% and a 0.94 goals against average. Both teams are getting strong goaltending.
For the Kings, goaltending and defence have seemingly not been the problem; rather, it is the offence that has been the problem in this series. Only 1 player has scored for the Kings, and both of those goals were on the power play.
The Kings have not scored at even strength throughout this series, and if they want to change the series' outlook, they will need to do so. Panarin leading the team with 2 points is something the Kings seriously need to change, and they need to be better offensively, or they will not be in the playoffs for much longer.
Game 3 is in Los Angeles and starts at 10:00 P.M Eastern time.