Kings Vs Blue Jackets Game Preview: Kings Looking To Bounce Back After Losing To The Canadiens

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, a game that summed up the Kings' season and was underwhelming. The Kings held the lead after a go-ahead goal from Alex Laferriere and seemed in control before they had their 3rd-period collapse, and Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky tied it. Nick Suzuki ended up scoring the game-winner in regulation. The Kings currently sit 3 points back of a playoff spot with 20 games remaining as they get ready to take on the Jackets.