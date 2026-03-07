Kings Vs Canadiens Game Preview: Kings Looking To Close Gap In Wildcard Race

The Kings are coming off an impressive 5-3 win over the New York Islanders, in which 4 Kings players recorded multi-point games. The Kings also got the win without one of their top players, Quinton Byfield. The Canadiens are coming into this game after losing to the Anaheim Ducks 6-5 in a shootout last night. Both teams are looking to get a big win for their playoff chances tonight.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Alex Turcotte - Alex Laferriere
Jared Wright - Kenny Connors - Mathieu Joseph
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc - Jake Evans - Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson - Noah Dobson
Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Phillip Danault is set to return to LA tonight as he takes on his former team after being traded to Montreal earlier in the season. The Kings' newest signing, Mathieu Joseph, looks to be making his Kings debut tonight. Quinton Byfield is a game-time decision after he has missed the last 2 games due to an undisclosed injury. Scott Laughton will most likely not make his Kings debut tonight after being traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The goaltending duel looks to be between Jakub Dobes and Darcy Kuemper. Dobes last played against the San Jose Sharks, allowing 6 goals. Kuemper last played against the New York Islanders, allowing 3 goals and making 35 saves in the Kings' win.
Overall, if the Kings can get to Jakub Dobes early and protect a lead, this game will be a statement win that gets them back into the playoff race. My prediction for this game tonight is a 5-4 Kings victory.