Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Desperate To Snap 4 Game Losing Streak

The Kings are 0-0-2 on their road trip so far, and they play their final road game of this 3-game trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kings are coming into this game after a 3-2 shootout loss against the Calgary Flames. The Kings are currently on a 2-game point streak, having lost to Utah and Calgary in overtime. The Canucks, on the other hand, are coming into this game having lost 5-3 against the Anaheim Ducks.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Liam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor - Elias Pettersson - Evander Kane
Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander
Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander
Zeev Buium - P.O Joseph
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
King's defenseman Drew Doughty did take part in the optional skate this morning and is expected to play after he missed practice for maintenance on Wednesday. Adrian Kempe is also expected to play today after he missed practice on Wednesday.
With the Kings sitting 3 points back of the final wildcard spot, this is a must-win game for them as they cannot afford to lose any points. The Kings have to get depth scoring from their bottom 6. Recently, Artemi Panarin has been the consistent offensive threat for the Kings in the last couple of games, and while that is a major positive, the other forwards have to step up as well if they want to make the playoffs.
The Kings and Flames game was another example of the Kings failing to hold a lead when it mattered. Against a team like the Flames, if the Kings end up missing the playoffs by a point or 2, this game will be one that Kings fans look back on.
Overall, the Kings need to win this game to stay within a game of the playoff race. My prediction for tonight's game is a 4-1 Kings win.