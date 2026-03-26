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Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Desperate To Snap 4 Game Losing Streak cover image

Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Desperate To Snap 4 Game Losing Streak

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are finishing up their road trip in Vancouver as they take on the Canucks. They look to get their first win of the road trip tonight.

The Kings are 0-0-2 on their road trip so far, and they play their final road game of this 3-game trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kings are coming into this game after a 3-2 shootout loss against the Calgary Flames. The Kings are currently on a 2-game point streak, having lost to Utah and Calgary in overtime. The Canucks, on the other hand, are coming into this game having lost 5-3 against the Anaheim Ducks. 

Kings Projected Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Mathieu Joseph

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Canucks Projected Lines&nbsp;

Here are the Canucks projected lines tonight: 

Liam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor - Elias Pettersson - Evander Kane

Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander

Elias Pettersson - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander

Zeev Buium - P.O Joseph

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Line Changes and Injuries&nbsp;

King's defenseman Drew Doughty did take part in the optional skate this morning and is expected to play after he missed practice for maintenance on Wednesday. Adrian Kempe is also expected to play today after he missed practice on Wednesday. 

The Kings are likely to start Darcy Kuemper for the 2nd straight game, and the Canucks are likely to start Kevin Lankinen, who is also set to play his 2nd straight game. 

Key Factors&nbsp;

With the Kings sitting 3 points back of the final wildcard spot, this is a must-win game for them as they cannot afford to lose any points. The Kings have to get depth scoring from their bottom 6. Recently, Artemi Panarin has been the consistent offensive threat for the Kings in the last couple of games, and while that is a major positive, the other forwards have to step up as well if they want to make the playoffs. 

The Kings and Flames game was another example of the Kings failing to hold a lead when it mattered. Against a team like the Flames, if the Kings end up missing the playoffs by a point or 2, this game will be one that Kings fans look back on. 

The Kings cannot take the Canucks lightly; just because they are 32nd in the NHL does not mean they will roll over and let the Kings win. The Kings need their goaltending to be more consistent, and their defence needs to return to the form it showed throughout the season. 

Overall, the Kings need to win this game to stay within a game of the playoff race. My prediction for tonight's game is a 4-1 Kings win. 

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