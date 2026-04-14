Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Looking To Move Into 3rd In the Pacific
The Kings clinched a playoff spot yesterday, and with 2 games remaining, they are looking to possibly move into a divisional spot.
The Kings are coming off a huge 5-3 win over Seattle, which clinched a playoff berth for the 5th straight season. The Kings are currently riding a 5-game point streak and look to continue that tonight against the Canucks. While the Kings have already clinched a playoff spot with the 2 games left, they can still finish 2nd in the Pacific Division. The Kings take on Vancouver tonight, then travel to Calgary for their last game of the regular season.
Kings Projected Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Projected Canucks Lines
Drew O’Connor - Marco Rossi - Linus Karlsson
Liam Ohgren - Teddy Blueger - Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander
Curtis Douglas - Ty Mueller - Aatu Raty
Zeev Buium - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander
Elias Pettersson - Kirill Kudryavtsev
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Line Changes and Injuries
The Kings did not hold a morning skate after defeating Seattle 5-3 yesterday. Darcy Kuemper is expected to be the starter tonight after Anton Forsberg started the last 4 games for the Kings. The Kings have scratched Jacob Moverare and are without Jeff Malott (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), and Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus).
The Canucks are expected to use the same skaters who played in the 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim. The Canucks have also scratched P.O. Joseph, Max Sasson, Victor Mancini and are without Evander Kane (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), and Derek Forbort (undisclosed).
Key Factors
The Kings are starting Darcy Kuemper tonight, who is looking to bounce back after not starting since April 4th. In his last 3 games, he has not had a save percentage above .900.
The Kings have been playing their best hockey of the season during this 5-game winning streak, battling back and being strong across all areas of the game. Trevor Moore has been playing well recently, having 5 points in his last 5 games. But that is only one spotlight, as the entire Kings team has been playing very well recently.