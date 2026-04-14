Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Looking To Move Into 3rd In the Pacific

The Kings are coming off a huge 5-3 win over Seattle, which clinched a playoff berth for the 5th straight season. The Kings are currently riding a 5-game point streak and look to continue that tonight against the Canucks. While the Kings have already clinched a playoff spot with the 2 games left, they can still finish 2nd in the Pacific Division. The Kings take on Vancouver tonight, then travel to Calgary for their last game of the regular season.