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Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Looking To Stay In the Playoff Race cover image

Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Looking To Stay In the Playoff Race

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are in Vancouver, taking on the Canucks as they look to remain in the playoff race.

The Kings are coming off a big 3-2 shootout win against the Nashville Predators, and they look to win 3 straight. On the other hand, the Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and are currently on a 3-game losing streak. The Kings are looking to give the Canucks their 4th straight loss tonight, as a win today would guarantee that the Kings remain at least 1 point back of the Predators for the final wildcard spot. 

Projected Kings Lines&nbsp;

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Projected Canucks Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Canucks tonight: 

Drew O’Connor - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk

Liam Ohgren - Marco Rossi - Brock Boeser

Max Sasson - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas - Aatu Raty - Nils Hoglander

Zeev Buium - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander

Elias Pettersson - Victor Mancini

Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera

Injuries and Line Changes&nbsp;

The Kings will still be without Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) and Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), and they have elected to scratch Mathieu Joseph and Jacob Moverare for tonight's matchup. The Kings are likely to start Anton Forsberg tonight, and the Canucks are likely to start Nikita Tolopilo. 

Key Factors

One factor in tonight's game is goaltending: Forsberg has posted a save percentage above .920 in his last 4 games, and if he continues to play like this, it could be a factor in the Kings sneaking into the playoffs.

Another way is, once again, the duo of Kempe and Panarin, who have been incredible for the Kings and a major bright spot on the offence. The Kings' depth has also stepped up recently as Joel Armia and Scott Laughton found the back of the net.While this game is against the Canucks, the Kings have to make sure to take care of business. If the Predators win and the Kings lose, the Kings will be 2 games back with only 4 games remaining, so every game is more important as the season continues. 

If the Kings play as they have been, they will walk away with a win and 2 points. My prediction for tonight's game against the Canucks is a 4-1 Kings win.

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