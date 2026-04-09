Kings Vs Canucks Game Preview: Kings Looking To Stay In the Playoff Race

Another way is, once again, the duo of Kempe and Panarin, who have been incredible for the Kings and a major bright spot on the offence. The Kings' depth has also stepped up recently as Joel Armia and Scott Laughton found the back of the net.While this game is against the Canucks, the Kings have to make sure to take care of business. If the Predators win and the Kings lose, the Kings will be 2 games back with only 4 games remaining, so every game is more important as the season continues.