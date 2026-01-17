Kings Vs Ducks Game Preview: Kings Looking to Avoid Back to Back Losses Against the Ducks

The Kings saw a 2-0 lead disappear in the 2nd period, and the Ducks went on to win in a shootout. The Kings had control of this game, especially right at the puck drop, as Quinton Byfield scored in under 2 minutes of the game. The Kings and Ducks can move into 3rd in the Pacific with a win, so this is a very important game for both teams.
Jeff Malott - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko
Andre Lee - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Jansen Harkins - Ryan Poehling - Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
With the Kings playing a back-to-back against the same team, it will be interesting to see how they adapt, because yesterday the Kings controlled the first half, going up 2-0. Still, the Ducks eventually pushed back and scored 2 goals in under 4 minutes. So that one section of the game allowed the Ducks to take over.
The Kings need not only to get another fast start but also to stay smart defensively and not allow the Ducks to build momentum, which allowed them to tie and eventually win the game.
Individually, the Kings' players have been playing better. Byfield, especially, after he went 9 games without a point. The Kings have often relied on Adrian Kempe to provide the spark, but recently they have been playing good team hockey.
The Kings need to make sure they maintain control of the game and don't let 2 quick goals dictate the outcome. If the Kings can stay strong defensively tonight, their offence will be able to apply heavy pressure, as they did in the first half of the game.
Overall, this game is very important for both teams, but the Kings have to play a full, complete game. My prediction for tonight's game is a 3-1 Kings win.