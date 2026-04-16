Kings Vs Flames Game Preview: Kings 1st Round Matchup Still To Be Determined
The Kings play their final game of the season tonight as they look to move into a divisional playoff spot.
The Kings are in Calgary, taking on the Flames in their final regular-season game. While the Kings have already clinched a playoff spot, they can move as high as 2nd in the Pacific after tonight. While the Kings play the Flames, the Oilers play the Canucks, and the Ducks play the Predators, so even if the Kings win, they can still end up playing against Colorado in the first round.
Kings Projected Lines
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Mathieu Joseph - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Flames Projected Lines
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Victor Olofsson
Matt Coronato - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
Yegor Sharangovich - Rory Kerins - Aydar Suniev
Zayne Parekh - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta - Hunter Brzustewicz
Abram Wiebe - Brayden Pachal
Arsenii Sergeev
Dustin Wolf
Key Factors
One player who has been playing well recently is Quinton Byfield, who has 3 goals in his last 2 games and will be looked upon heavily tonight. Same with the duo of Kempe and Panarin, especially as they get ready for the playoffs, as they have been a major reason the Kings are in the playoffs in the first place.