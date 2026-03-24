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Kings Vs Flames Game Preview: Kings Looking To Snap 3 Game Losing Streak cover image

Kings Vs Flames Game Preview: Kings Looking To Snap 3 Game Losing Streak

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are in Calgary, taking on the Flames as they look to break their 3-game losing skid.

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth and look to break their 3-game losing streak. The Kings are desperate for a win, especially with them in the middle of the playoff race. The Kings are taking on the Flames, who are currently on a 3-game winning streak and coming off an impressive 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Mathieu Joseph

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Projected Flames Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Flames tonight: 

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Injuries and Line Changes

The Kings' lineup is reportedly a game-time decision tonight, as head coach D.J. Smith said some guys are questionable. It was not specified who, but the projected lineup changed at game time. For the Flames, they will be without Connor Zary, who will miss his second game after being boarded by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer. 

Key Factors

The Kings are now in must-win territory, and with other Western Conference teams climbing the rankings, the Kings have to start winning now, and it can all start tonight. While the Flames have been on a winning streak, they are in the bottom 5 of the NHL, and the Kings are desperate for a win. With 12 games remaining, they are getting to the point where they cannot afford to lose games. 

For the goalies tonight, it's projected to be Anton Forsberg against Dustin Wolf. Forsberg is coming off a 30-save performance against the Buffalo Sabres. Dustin Wolf is coming off a 24-save win over the Florida Panthers. 

Panarin has been a major reason the Kings have stayed in playoff contention, as in his last 5 games, he has 8 points and is consistently finding the scoring sheet in every matchup. The Kings need to play their style of hockey, and they need to start doing that now before it's too late. 

As if it hasn't been stated enough, the Kings are in must-win territory, and tonight is a perfect time for them to start. Overall, this is a very winnable game for the Kings, and one they can use to break their losing streak. My prediction for tonight's matchup is a 4-1 Kings win. 

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