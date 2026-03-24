Kings Vs Flames Game Preview: Kings Looking To Snap 3 Game Losing Streak

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth and look to break their 3-game losing streak. The Kings are desperate for a win, especially with them in the middle of the playoff race. The Kings are taking on the Flames, who are currently on a 3-game winning streak and coming off an impressive 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Joel Armia - Scott Laughton - Jared Wright
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson
Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
The Kings' lineup is reportedly a game-time decision tonight, as head coach D.J. Smith said some guys are questionable. It was not specified who, but the projected lineup changed at game time. For the Flames, they will be without Connor Zary, who will miss his second game after being boarded by Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer.
The Kings are now in must-win territory, and with other Western Conference teams climbing the rankings, the Kings have to start winning now, and it can all start tonight. While the Flames have been on a winning streak, they are in the bottom 5 of the NHL, and the Kings are desperate for a win. With 12 games remaining, they are getting to the point where they cannot afford to lose games.
For the goalies tonight, it's projected to be Anton Forsberg against Dustin Wolf. Forsberg is coming off a 30-save performance against the Buffalo Sabres. Dustin Wolf is coming off a 24-save win over the Florida Panthers.