Kings Vs. Flyers Preview: L.A. Looks To Bounce Back In Philadelphia

Kevin Khachatryan
8h
The Kings aim to get back in the win column on the road against the Flyers on Saturday

The Los Angeles Kings (22-17-13) look to respond after suffering a tough loss Thursday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres as they continue their road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-9).

It's the first meeting between the two teams this season, and both clubs enter the matchup needing points, especially the Flyers, who are 2-8-1 in their last nine games after a 22-12-7 start. 

Start Time and TV Schedule

When: 9:30 a.m. PT, Jan. 31

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network

Kings Projected Lineup

Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala - Joel Armia - Andrei Kuzmenko

Kenny Connors - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Flyers Projected Lineup

Nikita Grebenkin - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Trevor Zegras - Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers - Sean Couturier - Garnett Hathaway

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

The Kings' last outing was one they'll want to forget. Defesnive breakdowns, missed assignments in transition, and a lack of aggression to start from opening tap plaugued them for the entire game. 

One overturned call was the deciding factor in tonight's game, as the Kings were left chasing a 4- 1 loss to the Sabres.
It's a loss they need to quickly forget and move on from. The Sabres are one of the hottest teams in hockey right now, so the loss was accepted, but it was how they lost. Now heading into Philadelphia against a Flyers team that's struggled mightily recently with consistency and is 0-5 in their last home games, the last one coming on Jan. 6, nearly three weeks ago.  

The Flyers rank near the bottom in both offense and defense this season, and they are also playing their third game in four nights, while the Kings had a lot of rest before playing the Red Wings and Sabres

It's the perfect opportunity for the Kings to reset against a struggling team and close out this stretch of the six-game road trip on a positive note. The Kings' defense has struggled in their last ten games, and the offense has been up and down, but the team has relied heavily on its depth scoring recently, and it's been very effective at times. 

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has been one of the worst defensive teams in this nine-game stretch, going 2-8-1. They've held their opponents to just one goal twice in this stretch and have given up a total of 49 goals while scoring 26 goals, so Los Angeles has to take advantage of that defense and get the easy win.   

Injuries

For the Kings' injury report, Anze Kopitar (upper body) and Alex Turcotte (upper body) are listed as out. 

The Flyers are expected to be without Tyson Foerster (arm) and Rodrigo Abols (lower body). 

