Kings Vs Islanders Game Preview: Anze Kopitar Set To Play His 1500th Career Game

The Kings are looking to get back in the playoff race as they faceoff against the New York Islanders. Currently, the Kings are sitting 5 points back of the final wild card spot with 1 game in hand. This game has an extra incentive tonight as Anze Kopitar becomes the 8th player in NHL history to play 1500 career games with the same franchise. Kopitar becomes the second active player to reach 1500 career games as he joins Alex Ovechkin.