Kings Vs Kraken Game Preview: How The Kings Can Clinch a Playoff Birth

The Kings play their 80th game of the season, and they are still chasing down the final wildcard spot. The Kings are coming off a big 1-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers, which saw Anton Forsberg make 27 saves for the shutout. The Kraken, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. The way the Kings can clinch a playoff spot tonight is with a win against Seattle in any fashion, and the Nashville Predators lose to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.