Kings Vs Kraken Game Preview: Kings Looking to Win 3 Straight

The Kings take on the Kraken tonight! The Kings are coming off a 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoth on Monday. Forward Joel Armia had 2 goals for the Kings in that game, and the others came from Kopitar and Kempe. The Seattle Kraken are currently on a 6-game losing streak and are trying to avoid a 7th straight loss tonight. The Kraken are coming off a 4-1 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Jordan Eberle was the lone goalscorer in that game for the Kraken.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

Alex Laferriere - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia

Warren Foegele - Phillip Danault - Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott - Alex Turcotte - Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Projected Kraken Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kraken tonight:

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment - Chandler Stephenson - Eeli Tolvanen

Kaapo Kakko - Shane Wright - Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye - Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren - Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans - Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Injuries and Line Changes

The Kings have made Andrei Kuzmenko a scratch for tonight's game, and Jeff Malott will slot into the lineup. The Kraken are without Jaden Schwartz and Berkly Catton, both out due to injury. The Kraken also called up Ben Meyers from Coachella Valley, but he will not suit up in tonight's game.

Key Factors

The Kings are starting Anton Forsberg tonight, and he will be matched up against Joey Daccord for the Kraken. Forsberg this season has registered 4 wins, a 2.69 GAA, and a .894 save percentage in 8 games played. Daccord has registered 7 wins, a 2.99 GAA, and a .891 save percentage in 18 games played. So while Forsberg has the slight edge in stats, Daccord has played much more than Forsberg.

The Kings' power play is ranked last in the NHL, but the Krakens' penalty kill is also ranked last. So the Kings, if they get on the man advantage, could finally get some momentum on the power play.

While the Kraken have been struggling recently, the Kings cannot take tonight off, and with a win, they can tie the Vegas Golden Knights for 2nd in the Pacific Division. The Kings will once again be looking to their top players to produce offence tonight, but their depth has come up huge for them recently, so if the Kings want to find success, making sure all 4 lines are rolling is a big key.

If the Kings can play like they have been the last few games, they will be able to hand Seattle their 7th consecutive loss. I predict the Kings will play a relatively strong game tonight and win 5-2.