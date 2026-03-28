Kings Vs Mammoth Game Preview: Kings Look To Win Back to Back Games

The Kings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks. That win snapped a 4-game losing streak for the Kings, and one of those losses came from the Utah Mammoth, so the Kings are looking for revenge in tonight's matchup. Utah is coming off a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Mammoth are looking to avoid losing 3 straight after losing their last 2 games.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Mathieu Joseph - Scott Laughton - Joel Armia
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Jared Wright
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka - Jack McBain - Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot - Kevin Stenlund - Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev - MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Andrei Kuzmenko has started skating but is still not close to returning. Other than Kuzmenko, the Kings have no injuries, but they will elect to scratch Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare, and Taylor Ward. The Mammoth will be without Barrett Hayton due to an upper-body injury, and they elected to scratch Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, and Daniil But.
The Kings are coming off a strong win in which Darcy Kuemper recorded a shutout and protected a lead. 3 players in that game had 2 points: Mikey Anderson, Trevor Moore, and Quinton Byfield. The Kings stepped up in that game, and heading into tonight, they are looking for those depth players to continue their play against a strong Mammoth team.