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Kings Vs Mammoth Game Preview: Kings Look To Win Back to Back Games cover image

Kings Vs Mammoth Game Preview: Kings Look To Win Back to Back Games

Marek Robinson
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The Kings are hosting Utah as they look to stay close in the playoff race.

The Kings are coming off a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks. That win snapped a 4-game losing streak for the Kings, and one of those losses came from the Utah Mammoth, so the Kings are looking for revenge in tonight's matchup. Utah is coming off a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals. The Mammoth are looking to avoid losing 3 straight after losing their last 2 games. 

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight: 

Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere

Mathieu Joseph - Scott Laughton - Joel Armia

Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Jared Wright 

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Mammoth Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Mammoth tonight: 

Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka - Jack McBain - Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot - Kevin Stenlund - Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev - MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt - John Marino

Ian Cole - Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Injuries and Line Changes&nbsp;

Andrei Kuzmenko has started skating but is still not close to returning. Other than Kuzmenko, the Kings have no injuries, but they will elect to scratch Alex Turcotte, Jacob Moverare, and Taylor Ward. The Mammoth will be without Barrett Hayton due to an upper-body injury, and they elected to scratch Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone, and Daniil But. 

Key Factors

The Kings are coming off a strong win in which Darcy Kuemper recorded a shutout and protected a lead. 3 players in that game had 2 points: Mikey Anderson, Trevor Moore, and Quinton Byfield. The Kings stepped up in that game, and heading into tonight, they are looking for those depth players to continue their play against a strong Mammoth team. 

The Kings are likely to start Darcy Kuemper for the 4th straight game. Kuemper has seemingly been getting better and better the more he plays, and he is heating up for the Kings at the right time. For the Mammoth, it is likely to be Karel Vejmelka. 

The Kings will need to be strong against this Mammoth team, as they played against each othereach other a week ago and the Kings tied the game late to secure the point. They will look to get the win at home tonight and build momentum as they continue to chase a playoff spot. 

Overall, if the Kings play as they did against Vancouver and get scoring from all levels, they will be able to walk away with a win tonight. My prediction for tonight's game is a 3-2 Kings win. 

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