Kings Vs Mammoth Game Preview: Kings Playoff Hopes Are In Danger

The Kings are on the second game of their back-to-back; they dropped their first game to the Buffalo Sabres 4-1. The Kings scored the first goal halfway through the first period, but after that, it was all Buffalo, as they scored 4 unanswered goals. The Kings have fallen out of a playoff spot, and with the Predators winning today, they are once again 3 points out. The Mammoth are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, so they will be looking to bounce back.
Artemi Panarin - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Quinton Byfield - Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte - Scott Laughton - Joel Armia
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Mathieu Joseph
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka - Logan Cooley - Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain - Barrett Hayton - Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot - Kevin Stenlund - Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev - MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
The Kings are likely to start Darcy Kuemper, and the Mammoth are likely to start Karel Vejmelka, so the goaltending matchup is a big one in tonight's matchup. The Kings have been relying on the Panarin-Kempe duo, and while that has been working well, the depth forwards have to start producing for the Kings.