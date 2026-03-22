Kings Vs Mammoth Game Preview: Kings Playoff Hopes Are In Danger

The Kings are on the second game of their back-to-back; they dropped their first game to the Buffalo Sabres 4-1. The Kings scored the first goal halfway through the first period, but after that, it was all Buffalo, as they scored 4 unanswered goals. The Kings have fallen out of a playoff spot, and with the Predators winning today, they are once again 3 points out. The Mammoth are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, so they will be looking to bounce back.